TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, Oct. 9

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: QUIET OUT EAST (5); Best Value: FED FUNDS (8)

FIRST: Daria's Angel compiled tight work tab for first start since August; primed and ready. Stay Fond gets two-level price boost after winning by really five lengths last time; very dangerous. Flat Awesome Johnny drops in first start since claimed; damaged goods?

SECOND: Breithorn regressed in last after fast-figured placing in precious start; rebounds. Kickin' Kirby could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Pier Forty wheels back in eight days and drops; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Buyer's Remorse projects as the main speed with aggressive handling in turf debut. Bastet makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time player. June Anne owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Orbs Baby Girl fired 5-furlong bullet since even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Ready Seeker adds blinkers and moves to dirt; improvement expected. Malathaat concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; tote should provide additional clues

FIFTH: Quiet Out East tallied breakthrough late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Ancient Times logged swift internal and final numbers when winning by more than five lengths in debut; very dangerous. Danfusi is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Vincero took backward step in last after rapid-numbered win in previous start; bounces back. Vicar's Legend could be sitting in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Summer Bourbon owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Jo's Bold Cat notched swift final fraction when a late-running fourth at Pimlico last out; call based on price potential. Stanhope is speedy, gets Lasix and hails from Brad Cox barn; very playable. Good Old Boy owns fast numbers and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Fed Funds is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; added ground should play to strength. First Line bounced in last start after tenacious victory two races back; must respect. Adare ships in from SoCal for Neil Drysdale; more than good enough on "A" game.

NINTH: Bramble Queen has the benefit of rail on tight-turned turf course and gets much-needed class relief. Bacchanalia, from Chad Brown barn, owns two wins a second and a third from five starts; big-time threat. Out of Trouble gets confident price hike and holds razor-sharp current condition; very interesting.

TENTH: Spitball fired 5-furlong bullet since three-length maiden score on Monmouth dirt last time; keeps on giving on any footing. What's to Blame has finished second five times in 12 starts; minor award again? Adios Amigo could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues; very playable. Crack Shot is speedy and rested; must consider.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone during a press conference Lennon: Yanks shock by putting rookie Garcia ahead of Tanaka
Yankees pitcher Deivi Garcia winds up during the Boone chooses Garcia over Tanaka to start for Yanks in Game 2
Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees warms up Stanton hoping to have a big impact on ALDS
Clint Frazier #77 of the Yankees warms up Yankees start Frazier over Gardner in leftfield for Game 1
Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams and Giants decline to discipline Tate for postgame altercation
Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants pursues Giants face first division rival (Cowboys) on Sunday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search