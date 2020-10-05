Best Bet: QUIET OUT EAST (5); Best Value: FED FUNDS (8)

FIRST: Daria's Angel compiled tight work tab for first start since August; primed and ready. Stay Fond gets two-level price boost after winning by really five lengths last time; very dangerous. Flat Awesome Johnny drops in first start since claimed; damaged goods?

SECOND: Breithorn regressed in last after fast-figured placing in precious start; rebounds. Kickin' Kirby could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Pier Forty wheels back in eight days and drops; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Buyer's Remorse projects as the main speed with aggressive handling in turf debut. Bastet makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; big-time player. June Anne owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Orbs Baby Girl fired 5-furlong bullet since even fourth in debut; forward move predicted. Ready Seeker adds blinkers and moves to dirt; improvement expected. Malathaat concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; tote should provide additional clues

FIFTH: Quiet Out East tallied breakthrough late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; pairs up. Ancient Times logged swift internal and final numbers when winning by more than five lengths in debut; very dangerous. Danfusi is speedy and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Vincero took backward step in last after rapid-numbered win in previous start; bounces back. Vicar's Legend could be sitting in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Summer Bourbon owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Jo's Bold Cat notched swift final fraction when a late-running fourth at Pimlico last out; call based on price potential. Stanhope is speedy, gets Lasix and hails from Brad Cox barn; very playable. Good Old Boy owns fast numbers and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Fed Funds is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; added ground should play to strength. First Line bounced in last start after tenacious victory two races back; must respect. Adare ships in from SoCal for Neil Drysdale; more than good enough on "A" game.

NINTH: Bramble Queen has the benefit of rail on tight-turned turf course and gets much-needed class relief. Bacchanalia, from Chad Brown barn, owns two wins a second and a third from five starts; big-time threat. Out of Trouble gets confident price hike and holds razor-sharp current condition; very interesting.

TENTH: Spitball fired 5-furlong bullet since three-length maiden score on Monmouth dirt last time; keeps on giving on any footing. What's to Blame has finished second five times in 12 starts; minor award again? Adios Amigo could be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues; very playable. Crack Shot is speedy and rested; must consider.