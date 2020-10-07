TODAY'S PAPER
Best Bet: GIACOSA (10); Best Value: MYSTIC GUIDE (9)

FIRST: Miss Jimmy fired half-mile bullet after fast-figured win at Finger Lakes last out; more to give. Lem Me Have It, another rapid-numbered victor in most recent, makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez; very playable. Courageous Girl should be aided by cutback to more manageable distance.

SECOND: Violent Point projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Robin Sparkles was a top-figured, front-running winner in last; be no surprise. Jen's Battle could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

THIRD: Translate tallied swift late-pace figure when a game second last out; rates close call. Pinch of Grace fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (rested and working sharply); very dangerous. Zaccapa was just a head behind top selection on Sept. 20; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Reinvestment Risk logged three tight works since clear-cut placing in Hopeful; duly tightened. Jackie's Warrior used his speed to get the better of "Risk" in the Hopeful; 3-for-3 and ultra-dangerous. Civil Warrior made sustained run to win debut; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Cantata visually and numerically impressed when winning debut at Spa by 10 lengths; gets tight nod. Vequist was no less dominant when taking Spinaway by nearly 10 lengths last time; big-time threat. Dayoutoftheoffice has yet to taste defeat in two starts; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Newbomb, a front-end third when favored in debut, is only member of eight-horse field with a start; anything but a parimutuel bomb. Nova Rags is firing bullets for first outing; could be the goods. Weyburn is another newcomer that has been burning up the track in the morning; tote should provide additional clues.

SEVENTH: Cracker Box Palace was a better-than-it-looks fourth in debut; timid call in another race with limited data. Stand With Mo is from a dam that has produced three grass winners; very interesting. Connagh's Quay makes first start for Chad Brown; little else needed.

EIGHTH: Beau Belle could capitalize on unchallenged lead with aggressive handling; call based on price. Cambier Parc (five wins from nine starts) and My Sister Nat (a win and three seconds from last four outings) are uncoupled entrants from Brown barn; care to flip a coin?

NINTH: Mystic Guide has trained strongly since determined win in Spa's Jim Dandy; improving 3-year-old with more to give. Happy Saver tallied career-best late-pace figure when winning Laurel stakes last out; worth long look. Tacitus failed to get job done when 65 cents on the dollar in Woodward Handicap; underlay once again.

TENTH: Giacosa has worked with a purpose since breakthrough score in last; pairs up. Miss J McKay owns two wins, four seconds and two thirds from eight starts; logical, dangerous. Speaktomeofsummer owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Herald Angel returns to maiden ranks after failing to threaten in Kentucky Downs stake last out; half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Violentiam has finished second in both starts; short-priced runner-up again? Mon Cherie is working sharply at Fair Hill training base; must consider. The Promised Road is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; tote appraisal a must.

