Best Bet: PRICE TALK (6); Best Value: SECOND OF JULY (7)

FIRST: Allured was eliminated at the start last time; call based on price potential. Cobble Hill runs late and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Mission Wrapitup gets confident price boost and is training with a purpose for first start since claimed; worth long look.

SECOND: Brew Pub should be tighter in second start since 10-week absence. Martinez failed to threaten when fourth at 60 cents on the dollar last time; short odds once again. Flintshire's Rock debuts for potent first-out stable (Christophe Clement); stay tuned to the tote.

THIRD: Wicked Happy, an even fourth in first start since two-month layoff last time, rates call based on swift late-pace figure two starts back. She Throws Heat was compromised by wide trip in lone turf start; very playable. Ms Boombastic makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

FOURTH: Prairie Fire visually and numerically impressed when winning last; more to come. Motivated Seller went to sidelines after setting swift splits when a front-running winner in debut at GP in January; working strongly for return. Fangirl is another that's training with a purpose for comeback from 11-month absence; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Vive La Liberty fired 5-furlong bullet since speed and fade in debut; drop into maiden-claimer is the clincher. Khali Magic also makes first start with tag and goes turf to dirt; wake-up potential. Nebo compiled solid work slate for first start; tote should provide additional clues.

SIXTH: Price Talk tallied rapid final fraction when breaking maiden last time; pairs up. La Hara owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; be no surprise. Glad Rock is speedy and yet to taste defeat in three starts; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Second of July notched solid late-pace figure when a determined winner in debut; keeps on giving. Newbomb displayed sizzling speed in debut on dirt; big-time, front-running danger on turf. County Final also is quick from gate and could prove very tough if able to shake clear.

EIGHTH: Caddo River was a willing second in first start; more to give. Miles D, a newcomer from the Chad Brown barn, concluded work tab with 5-furlong bullet; could be the goods. Original is another firster with eye-catching training slate; happy hunting.

NINTH: Royal Approval drew off to dominant score in stateside debut at Kentucky Downs last out; more in the tank. Union Gables owns turf breeding on both sides of pedigree; dangerous. Magisterium, two wins and two seconds from four starts in the UK, must be respected in US debut for Clement.

TENTH: Gentleman Joe makes third start of form cycle and consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Traffic Pattern was done in by scorching splits last out; very dangerous. Wild Banker packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts; price will be tempting. K.K. Ichikawa made sustained rally to break maiden last time; must be factored into the mix.