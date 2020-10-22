Best Bet: MY BOY TATE (7); Best Value: BAD GUY (11)

FIRST: Cotton owns stalker's style and should be aided by added ground. Ruse flashed brief speed and faded in debut; don't ignore. Mambonick was compromised by wide trip when fourth in debut; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Chasing Cara was a change-of-pace third in last; additional furlong should benefit. Mashnee Gril owns speed and returns to dirt; very playable. Party At Page's owns two wins and a second from three starts; logical, short-priced player.

THIRD: Hold the Salsa fired half-mile bullet since tallying fast late-pace figure when winning last; more to give. Masked Marauder could play out as the main speed in small field. Brooklyn Strong was a wide third behind top selection last out; could easily close the gap.

FOURTH: Wegetsdamunnys is training with a purpose and consistently earns swift final fractions. Short Pour overcame rough start to win last; worth long look. Myhartbelongstodaddy owns four wins, two seconds and a third from eight starts; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Big Time Lady is from a dam that's thrown four turf winners; career-best effort predicted. B C Belle displayed improved speed in last; cutback plays to strength. Home for Christmas is training sharply for debut; tote should provide additional clues.

SIXTH: Lucky Move logged swift late-pace figure last time; owns fast back numbers. Ratajkowski is fleet-footed and 4-for-5 at Belmont Park; big-time danger. Makingcents won by nearly nine lengths in only start on Big B loam; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: My Boy Tate tallied sizzling final fraction when winning by more than five lengths at Parx last out; pairs up. Dugout is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Big Engine is a last-race winner that owns favorable stalker's style; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Opt was compromised by wide trip when a hard-charging third in last; longer trip plays to strength. Somelikeithotbrown owns speed and fast figures; dangerous. Cross Border should pack enhanced kick with cutback to shorter route; must be considered.

NINTH: Collegeville Girl, 1-for-1 at Belmont Park, could be ideally position in bulky field. Spin a Yarn is speedy but distance could prove beyond her scope; proceed with caution if price is short. Newly Minted owns six wins, three seconds and a third from 11 starts; logical, short-priced player.

TENTH: Chestertown owns sit-and-pounce style that should be well served in contentious field. Sea Foam is fleet-footed and riding a two-race winning streak; very playable. Mr. Buff is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

ELEVENTH: Bad Guy was pace and position compromised last out; breakthrough effort predicted. Smite is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead; big-time threat. Impazible Odds could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Advanced Strategy was a winner in lone start on Belmont sod; must consider.