Best Bet: LOVESTRUCK (8); Best Value: NEVER ENOUGH TIME (7)

FIRST: Ghost Stalker wheels back in hurry and moves to dirt after two-move effort in turf debut just nine days ago; forward move predicted. Stretch the Truth also moves to main track after speed and fade in first start; dangerous. Centavo is training sharply for first start since July; worth long look.

SECOND: Kilkea was a willing second in last; more to give in third start of form cycle. Pandamom is quick from gate and can prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Timeless Journey went to the sidelines after winning two straight this past summer; more than good enough if primed for return.

THIRD: Triple Digit owns sprinter's speed and could enjoy soft lead in bulky field. Reina Del Sol has trained with a purpose since even third behind winning entrymate in debut this past August; big-time player. Cadencia has drilled four times since game placing in first start; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Charlotte Webley is speedy, rested and training sharply; ready to fire. Queendom could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. All Over the Map is a front-runner that drops after making first start in nine months last time; must consider.

FIFTH: Work Out has finished second in both starts; breaks through on Sunday. Brew Pub should be aided by return to main track. Polpis debuts for potent first-out stable; stay tuned to the tote.

SIXTH: One Eyed Jack projects as the controlling speed in first grass start. Mitzrayim gets class relief and would be aided by fast fractions; very playable. Freedom and Whisky owns competitive numbers and will offer generous price; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Never Enough Time logged front-end scores in three of last four starts in Mid-Atlantic tracks; ready for prime time. Alisio compiled eye-catching work slate for first start in more than 10 months; dangerous. Bronx Beauty was less than a length behind top selection last time; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Lovestruck notched sizzling final fraction when a clear-cut winner in debut; more to come. Caldee is speedy and fired two bullet drills since last out; dangerous. Ingrassia was a late-running third in Grade 2 stakes at Keeneland last time; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Flashpackinbarbie is fleet-footed and fired 5-furlong bullet last week; wire to wire. Honey Money has been on the bench since top-figured maiden win in March; more than good enough if primed for best. Bankers Daughter owns positional speed and sharp current condition; must consider. Miss Jimmy regressed in last after fast-numbered score in previous start; rebound potential.