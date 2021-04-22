Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, April 25

Best Bet: FIRST LINE (2); Best Value: CONSTITUTIONALRAGE (6)

FIRST: Saucy Lady T was a tough-trip fourth in debut; call in 2-year-old puzzler. Proton Pack is training swiftly for Wes Ward; could be the goods. Kanpai concluded work tab with half-mile bullet; follow the money.

SECOND: First Line consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures. Therisastormbrewin is speedy and drops; front-running danger. Icy Dude owns two wins and six seconds from last nine starts; must be considered.

THIRD: Determined Fury compiled tight work tab for first start since November; set for best. Sixteen Tons runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Risk Profile makes first start with maiden-claiming tag for Chad Brown; logical, short-priced player.

FOURTH: Up for Adventure displayed improved speed in last and could get early jump with stretchout to a mile. Theitalianamerican coud be sitting in the catbird seat if fractions get fast and furious. Being Me makes third start of form cycle; don't overlook.

FIFTH: O Shea Can U See is riding a forward line on late-pace and final figures; rates close call in wide-open dash. Shamrocked owns fast numbers but takes suspicious drop in first start since claimed by Karl Broberg; mixed message. The Great Dansky wheels back in a hurry after determined win last week; worth long look.

SIXTH: Constitutionalrage notched solid final fraction in lone turf start last autumn and is training sharply for return. Spungie logged swift numbers in both starts on Gulfstream grass this past winter; dangerous. Epona's Dream was a better-than-it-looks fifth in only grass outing; very interesting.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Bankers Daughter is rested, working with a purpose and could play out as the controlling speed with aggressive handling. Rainbow Gal exits visually-impressive maiden score in last; very playable. Cheatham Hill turns back to sprint and should pack amplified wallop; worth long look at long price.

EIGHTH: Dollar Mountain was a clear-cut maiden winner in key race at Belmont last October; solid work slate seals the deal. Teetotaler is riding a two-race winning streak for Chad Brown; likely to be undervalued. Iced Latte fired three straight bullet drills since strong maiden win at Gulfstream last month; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Make Or Break owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts and could be primed for breakthrough at fat ticket in wide-open nightcap. Freddymo Factor has been the runner-up in last three starts; another minor award? Traffic Lane is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Love Me Tomorrow was second in only outing on Belmont turf; must be factored into the mix.