TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday,  May 1

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: APEX PREDATOR (1); Best Value: BAD GUY (7)

FIRST: Apex Predator owns speed and drops; swift half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Spitball could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Wardenofthenorth is training consistently for first start since October; logged only win at Belmont.

SECOND: Slippin Jimmy owns the field's fastest late-pace figures. Montauk Daddy is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Perceived should pack amplified wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs.

THIRD: Limonite was pace and position compromised last time; turn back to mile plays to strength. Mr. Buff is speedy and owns fast numbers; paltry price is the problem. Backsideofthemoon owns fast back figures; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Scotto compiled tight work tab for first start in three months; ready to roll. Whats in It for Me made middle move and flattened last time; dangerous. Olympique makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look.

FIFTH: Wissahickon makes first start since gelded; breakthrough predicted. Rockemperor fits the signature Chad Brown profile; big-time player. Tribhuvan, also from Brown barn, packs powerful late kick; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Colonel Juan gets class relief after taking backward step in last; rebounds. Playwright was a hard-charging second in last; dangerous. Frankie Barone makes first start since claimed by suddenly-live Oscar Barrera III stable; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Bad Guy should pack intensified kick with turn back to 6 furlongs. Quickflash should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky field. Scotty Brown notched only win on Belmont sod; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Venus Oyzo, eliminated at the start last out, switches to preferred footing and makes peak start of form cycle. Candy Jar has finished second in last three outings; runner-up again? Strafe makes first grass start for Chad Brown; be no surprise.

NINTH: Montauk Traffic has trained swiftly since top-figured win on Feb. 19; more to come. Jemography owns five wins and four seconds from last 10 starts; must consider. Yodel E. A. Who is fleet-footed and owns fast numbers; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Always Shopping delivers strong efforts with machine-like consistency; "A" game takes this. Mutamakina is 1-for-1 at distance; big-time player. Antoinette is quick from the gate and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

ELEVENTH: Exfiltration moves to grass for barn that's profitable with first-time turf runners. Emma and I could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Lemon Taffy, a game second in debut on dirt, is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner. Kiss and Run owns fast figures on best efforts; must be factored into the mix.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Nets forward Kevin Durant and guard Kyrie Irving
Durant impressed with Nets' ability to navigate adversity
Yankees pitcher Domingo German throws to a Baltimore
German dominant in seven shutout innings as Yankees beat Orioles
Jacob deGrom opened Wednesday night's game against the
DeGrom holds Sox to one run on 'off night,' gets no help in loss
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor looks on as he
Lindor miffed, but understanding after being booed by Mets fans
Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots as Chicago
Knicks pull away in fourth quarter to defeat Bulls
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson throws down field in
Once again, Jets set to take a QB in top five of draft
Didn’t find what you were looking for?