Best Bet: TURN OF EVENTS (1); Best Value: GIBBERISH (8)

FIRST: Turn of Events fired 5-furlong bullet for first start in 52 days; owns win on Belmont sod. Mo Gotcha owns sprinter's speed and could capitalize on soft lead. Rhythm Section is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod; dangerous. Boru ships in from SoCal for Vladimir Cerin; must consider.

SECOND: Control Group was a determined winner in last; more to come. Ny Traffic is graded stakes placed and training swiftly; worth long look. Bears Mafia could play out as the controlling speed; big-time player.

THIRD: King James outworked 121 rivals in half-mile drill on April 18; bred to handle grass. Lemon Drop Road was fast-figured second in last; very dangerous. Mr. Annoying was a tough-trip third in key-race debut; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Soglio packs potent late kick on "A" efforts. Mandate overcame wide trip when a three-length winner in last; very playable. Attentive makes first start since claimed by Mike Maker; very interesting.

FIFTH: Blitz to Win regressed in last after fast-figured third in debut; rebounds. Nemo's Fortune endured rough journey when third in blanket photo in debut; dangerous. Devil Bay is training swiftly for first start; follow the money.

SIXTH: Time to Testify was a touch short in the lane when making first start after six-week absence last time; duly tightened. Blue Lou Boyle was a front-end maiden winner at Gulfstream last time; big-time contender. Gimme Some Mo is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Arzak makes peak start of form cycle and could get the early jump with heads-up handling. Colton's Command bested a next-out victor when winning debut on Gulfstream sod; very playable. Restored Order owns speed and gets first-time Lasix; must consider.

EIGHTH: Gibberish could be ideally positioned in stalker's seat from favorable outside post; half-mile bullet last week seals the deal. Lake Avenue owns fast late-pace and final figures; logical, short-priced player. Our Super Freak has displayed a history of delivering big efforts when rested; don't ignore.

NINTH: Wilton makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; breakthrough predicted. Ballydooley is quick from the gate and could make every pole a winning one; worth long look. Count Down also is speedy but has shown a tendency to prefer minor awards; you've been warned Loaded Joe makes third start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.