Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, May 8

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: PLATINUM PAYNTER (6); Best Value: DANZIGWITHTHESTARS (5)

FIRST: Villainous gets class relief and owns fast numbers on best efforts. Automate is riding a "healthy" line on the figures; dangerous. Potantico makes local debut for Vladimir Cerin; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Strongerthanuknow logged only win on Belmont sod. Snicket could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Blame It on Mary was a top-figured, front-end maiden winner in last; very playable.

THIRD: Ob La Di is speedy and adds blinkers; come and catch her. Bustin Stones up should move forward with race under belt; price will be tempting. Sweeter gets Lasix and compiled tight work tab; very interesting.

FOURTH: Chateau projects as the dominant speed in compact field. Firenze Fire looms the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall. Stan the Man fired 5-furlong bullet on May 1; must consider.

FIFTH: Danzigwiththestars gets blinkers, Lasix and makes first start since gelded; all systems go. Sinful Dancer has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Dressedforthefifth is training sharply for debut for Christophe Clement; follow the money.

SIXTH: Platinum Paynter is quick from the gate and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Nay Lady Nay packs potent kick and hails from Chad Brown barn; big-time threat. Lemista makes stateside debut for Brown; would it really surprise you?

SEVENTH: Victim of Love, 1-for-1 on Belmont loam, should be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Sadie Lady is fleet-footed and could easily make every pole a winning one. French Empire has won six of last eight and hails from Brad Cox stable; likely underlay.

EIGHTH: Lilly Simone needed last and gets rider upgrade; breakthrough predicted. Traffic Song is training with a purpose for first start in two months; worth long look at long price. Tetella (Brad Cox), Colombe D' Oro (Shug McGaughey) and Infinite Potential (Chad Brown) are newcomers that demand tote and paddock scrutiny.

NINTH: Nova Rags fired two bullet drills since speed and fade in Florida Derby; tighter on Saturday. Promise Keeper tallied solid final fraction when winning high-priced claimer at Keeneland last out; developing and dangerous. Risk Taking has been on the sidelines since subpar effort when favored in Wood; demand value.

TENTH: Gufo owns swift late-pace figures and is firing bullets for first start since November; 1-for-1 on Belmont turf. Channel Cat owns positional speed and fast figures; very dangerous. Moon Over Miami was a sharp second in Pan Am on Gulfstream grass last out; must be factored into the mix.

ELEVENTH: Miss Bonnie T was a touch short in the lane last time; now or never. Third Draft makes peak start of form cycle after hard-charging second in most recent; dangerous. Gabby Squared was just two lengths behind top pick in last; must be considered. Superbloodwolfmoon owns sprinter's speed and rates puncher's chance at beefy price.

