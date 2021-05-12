Best Bet: RED STORM RISEN (5); Best Value: CONSTITUTIONALRAGE (8)

FIRST: Alandra was a clear-cut second in first start since nine-month absence; more to give. Flashndynamite drops and cuts back to favorite distance; dangerous. Stand for the Flag consistently delivers strong efforts but appears to prefer minor awards; you've been warned.

SECOND: Hotel Charlie runs late and should appreciate added ground. Go Cash Go displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. Humpday returns to dirt and gets class relief; logical, short-priced contender.

THIRD: Lookin for Trouble gets the meds and projects as the main speed; 5-furlong bullet on May 5 seals the deal. Scuttlebuzz makes first start for Rudy Rodriguez after hard-charging win in last; could easily take another. Matty's Express could be the prime beneficiary if fractions get fast and furious.

FOURTH: Art G is Back owns fast back numbers and should offer juicy ticket. Storm Advisory could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Shamrocked may play out as the dominant speed; good betting race.

FIFTH: Red Storm Risen tallied fast final fraction when pace and position compromised last out; gets job done. Voodoo Zip is a last-race winner from the white-hot Christophe Clement barn; very dangerous. Lonesome Fugitive is 1-for-1 on Belmont sod and hails from Chad Brown stable; be no surprise.

SIXTH: Suspended Campaign notched deceptively fast late-pace figure when a tough-trip third in last; call based on price potential. Subsidiary is speedy and ultra consistent; worth long look. Funny Bones Flag was a wire-to-wire winner the first time she touched Belmont loam; must consider.

SEVENTH: Unlikely makes peak start of form cycle after useful fourth in last; breakthrough predicted. Forest Spirit has finished second in last two; runner-up again? Med School Michael is speedy and adds blinkers; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Constitutionalrage tallied rapid late-pace figure in lone turf start and is training with a purpose for first start since October; first-time Lasix is the clincher. Dixie Kitten, bred for grass, debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money. Masterof the Tunes was a troubled-trip fifth in lone turf try; don't overlook. Fastelle is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; very interesting.

NINTH: Mad Munnys makes quick return (six days), drops and returns to dirt; checks all the boxes. Parade Field tallied improved internal and final figures when a clear-cut second in last; dangerous. Musical America is fleet-footed and gets class relief; logical contender.

TENTH: Star Devine made sustained rally when a determined winner in debut; pairs up. Sleek Lynx was victimized by soft splits in last; worth long look. Tobys Heart owns three wins from four starts; type the crowd loves to overbet.

ELEVENTH: Tempesta is rested and compiled tight training tab at Fair Hill base; primed and ready. Panster gets Lasix and drops into maiden claimer; dangerous. Boom Boom Kaboom owns a second and four thirds from 11 starts; keeps nibbling? Freudian Analyst could land in exotics at beefy number.