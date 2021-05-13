Best Bet: COREY SCORES (6); Best Value: LANDBISCUIT (3)

FIRST: Yukio makes second start for barn that typically gives its runners a race before tightening the screws. Hagler is training swiftly for first start; more than a puncher's chance. Little Drama concluded work tab with crisp half-mile breeze from the gate; follow the money.

SECOND: Outrageous Bet logged four of five wins on Belmont sod. Duncastle is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Vici drops after determined win in last; damaged goods?

THIRD: Landbiscuit gets the meds in first start for Bill Mott; breakthrough predicted. Small Talk owns sprinter's speed and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. St. Joe Louis fits the signature Chad Brown profile; be no surprise.

FOURTH: Ajhar notched swift late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; more to come. Colormepazzi is speedy and rested; front-running danger. Yankee Empire could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat; don't dismiss.

FIFTH: Bail Out is 0-for-20 but drops and lands in weak field; now or never. Flight to Paradise also gets class relief and makes third start of form cycle; worth long look. Digital Software is training sharply for Chad Brown but looms a likely underlay.

SIXTH: Corey Scores scored by a length after rough journey on May 6; pairs up. Canarsie Angel failed to fire last time but is a front-end threat on "A" efforts. Jasminesque logged only win on Belmont grass; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Mia Calia regressed in last after clear-cut third in previous start; rebounds at a playable ticket. Willow Grove drops, returns to dirt and owns speed; worth long look. Pals Saratoga Gal was an even fifth in first start; improvement expected.

EIGHTH: Honor Up is riding a forward line on the numbers and could fall through the cracks in the wagering; rates call. Big Package owns a win and a second in two outings on Big B turf; compromised by wide trip in last. Steam Engine owns bullet-like speed and makes first start for Karl Broberg; must consider.

NINTH: Time to Testify is fleet-footed and should be aided by cutback to sprint; set for best in third start of form cycle. Red Mule runs late and cold be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Coragescontender should pack intensified late wallop at 6 furlongs; price will be tempting. Knockout Punch should move forward in second start since February.