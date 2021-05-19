Best Bet: OLYMPIC RUNNER (9); Best Value: LADY BY CHOICE (1)

FIRST: Lady by Choice drops and makes peak start of form cycle; forward move predicted. Saratoga Beauty is fresh and owns favorable stalker's style; dangerous. Miss Liana could play out as the controlling speed; must consider.

SECOND: Caribbean Gold is working with a purpose for first start with maiden-claiming tag. Cracker Box Palace exits tough-trip fifth in last; worth long look at long price. Jarreau was a clear-cut second in last; logical. Hilliard gets Lasix and makes first start since gelded; very interesting.

THIRD: She Answered is rested and owns positional speed; should fall through the cracks in the wagering. Madera owns a win and a third in two starts on Belmont loam; good to see Maylan Studart back in the saddle. Easy to Bless has won four of last five but will almost certainly be an underlay; it's all about the price.

FOURTH: Windfall Profit tallied field's fastest late-pace figure on Belmont turf last summer; rates close call. Candy Flower owns speed and swift numbers; big-time player. Love and Thunder was second as the favorite in stateside debut; Euro-bounces on Saturday?

FIFTH: Taino packs potent kick and should find 6 1/2-furlong trip right in his wheelhouse. Charlie Five O is fleet-footed and training swiftly; worth long look. Wardenofthenorth was compromised by soft splits and wide trip when third in last; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Jack's Dream was given a "tour" of the track after slow start in debut; improvement expected with addition of blinkers and Lasix. Vodka Lemonade is speedy and should be aided by cutback to sprint. Jaa Mode is working swiftly for first start; stay tuned to the tote.

SEVENTH: Runabout tallied improved internal numbers in last; set for breakthrough. Eagle Pass makes first start for new barn after winning two in a row; razor-sharp and very playable. Legit regressed in last after determined win in previous start; rebound threat.

EIGHTH: Pendolino owns a sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in speed-laden field. Banker's Daughter is another that could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Breakfastatbonnies could prove very tough if able to shake clear from other front-runners. Jill's a Hot Mess logged three tight works after facing arguably tougher in last; don't ignore.

NINTH: Olympic Runner was victimized by plodding fractions when a better-than-it-looks fifth in last; crisp half-mile work on May 12 seals the deal. Get Smokin, a two-time winner on Belmont sod, is fleet-footed and must be given serious consideration if price is right. Flavius is the obligatory underlaid Chad Brown runner; only if you must.

TENTH: Emma and I tallied hard-charging second in last; more to give in second start since two-month layoff. Lemon Taffy moves to grass after game placing in debut; dangerous. Cosmic Kitten should move forward in second outing since four-month absence. Dancing Firefly outworked 74 rivals in half-mile drill last week; could be the goods.