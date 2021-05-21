Best Bet: OCALA DREAM (4); Best Value: DANGEROUS EDGE (6)

FIRST: English Breeze owns field's fastest final fractions; rail draw on inner-turf course is the clincher. Straw Into Gold delivered strong efforts in both starts; very dangerous. Albie should be aided by Sunday's longer trip; must consider.

SECOND: Adriatic Rose was an even fifth in first start since seven-month layoff; forward move predicted. Bella Principessa bested top selection by a length when a wide third in last; worth long look. Madame Rose owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Liam's Fire drops and makes peak start of form cycle. Tapizearance returns to dirt and packs potent kick on best efforts. Therisastormbrewin is fleet-footed and looms the controlling speed; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Ocala Dream was pace and position compromised last time; more to come in second start since nine-month absence. Clever Fellow has finished second at short odds in last three starts; short-priced runner-up again? Bar Fourteen is quick from gate and looms a wire-to-wire threat with soft flow.

FIFTH: Utmost gets class and distance relief in second start since nearly three-year layoff; rates close call. Hieroglyphics is rested and more than good enough on "A" game. Crypto Cash and Boru are last-race winners that could easily pair up victories.

SIXTH: Dangerous Edge logged swift late-pace figure when a geared-down winner in last; more to come. Mr Phil is speedy holds razor-sharp current condition; dangerous. Uncle Moonlight fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut maiden score in last; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Kemba projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Our Little Jewel, a last-race winner, could be sitting in the garden spot if top selection gets hooked on the lead. Mopolka is quick from gate and has won two in a row; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Call Me Love, in over her head last time, has drilled four times in the interim; improvement expected. Miss Teheran fits the signature Chad Brown profile; could easily take this. No Mo Lady is working swiftly for first start since Thanksgiving; don't overlook.

NINTH: Dutchmen Forever should pack intensified late wallop with cutback to 6 furlongs. Joey Loose Lips has been gelded since speed and fade in debut; dangerous. Jumpster was a two-move third when just a neck behind top pick in first start; very interesting. Triple Americano drops and returns to dirt; was a fast-figured third at this level in debut.