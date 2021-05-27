Best Bet: PRICE TALK (7); Best Value: SECOND OF JULY (8)

FIRST: Extra Effort owns speed and drops; crisp half-mile drill on May 13 seals the deal. Awesome Indra has six seconds from 14 starts; runner-up again? Gentle Annie would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Vineyard Sound gets class reief and could get the early jump with heads-up handling. Shamrocked, a game second in last, owns four wins from nine starts at Belmont; dangerous. No LIme should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint.

THIRD: Amendment Nineteen has worked with a purpose since clear-cut placing in debut; more to give. Superbloodwolfmoon is speedy and rested; price will be tempting. Tekila was dq'd after apparent maiden win in last; free roll?

FOURTH: Super Silver owns an edge on pace and final figures; paltry price is the problem. Beatthatflew compiled tight work tab since determined maiden win in last; worth long look. My Sacred Place could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

FIFTH: Indian Counselor consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures. Holy Emperor made sustained rally to win last; very interesting. Big Wonder owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SIXTH: Sinashack could capitalize on soft lead in soft field. Sixteen Tons makes third start of form cycle; big-time player. Our Lucky Man could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

SEVENTH: Price Talk, 1-for-1 on Belmont turf, is training sharply for first start in seven weeks. Burning Bright owns two wins and two seconds from last four starts; dangerous. Mr Alec, another that consistently deivers strong efforts, could secure the stalker's seat; big-time contender.

EIGHTH: Second of July, 2-for-2 on Belmont sod, could be ideally situated from outside berth. Thin White Duke returns to preferred footing and could be sitting on forward move at generous price. Chasing Artie has fired bullets since winning second straight on April 2; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Esotica drops and returns to dirt; rates close call. Ob La Di was a front-running second in last; very dangerous. Roxen ran late in debut and would be aided by pace meltdown; don't ignore. Tiny Magoo regressed in last after game placing in previous start; rebound potential.