Best Bet: RINALDI (8); Best Value: BOOMKITTYBYEBYE (10)

FIRST: Mr. Buckley projects as the main speed with aggressive handling. Devil Boy tallied fast late-pace figure in debut; worth long look. Gongheifatchoy owns solid back numbers; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Kinky Sox should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; rates close call. Big Al's Gal moves to turf after clear-cut win in last; dangerous. Fractorization is quick from gate and can prove very tough on a soft lead.

THIRD: Rainbow Gal owns sit-and-pounce style and should find 7-furlong trip right in her wheelhouse. Secret Love has trained sharply since fast-figured placing in last. Betsy Blue was freshened after winning three in a row at the Big A; must consider.

FOURTH: Danny California is rested and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Mr. Buff owns speed and fast figures but likely be will undervalued. Bankit consistently delivers solid efforts; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Jamaica Joy is training sharply for first start since November; ready to roll. Dorothy's the Boss, an improved second in last, should appreciate Monday's added ground. Shalimar Gardens is working with a purpose for first start; follow the money.

SIXTH: Classic Lady, idle since September, has shown a history of firing big efforts off the bench. Myhartblongstodaddy is fleet-footed and could prove a tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Robin Sparkles owns sprinter's speed and loves Belmont sod; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Excellent Timing returns to main track and should get the early jump with heads-up handling. River Dog has trained strongly since visually and numerically impressive win in debut; easily could take another. Market Alert was compromised by wide trip in last; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Rinaldi is quick from the gate and compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks. Therapist, a five-time winner on Belmont turf, will be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Cross Border is another that will be aided by fast fractions.

NINTH: Mrs. Orb is rested and owns final fractions; set for best. Bank Sting was freshened after winning three straight at the Big A; big-time danger. Eloquent Speaker outworked 79 rivals in half-mile drill last week; very interesting.

TENTH: Boomkittybyebye drops, gets Lasix and should be sitting on forward move at playable price. Mill Stone Creek fired 3-furlong bullet since pace-pressing third in last; dangerous. To the Tune makes first start versus NY breds; worth long look. Tales I Winit was a hard-charging second in last; logical, short-priced player.