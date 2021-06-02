Best Bet: NOVA RAGS (3); Best Value: CASA CREED (S6)

FIRST: Baytown Warrior could get early jump in nine-horse field with five newcomers. Hagler was a pole clear for second in debut; be no surprise. Too Much Action debuts for potent first-out stable; follow the money.

SECOND: Charleston Strong is firing bullets and gets the meds off the bench; ready to roll. Pipeline, from a dam that has thrown three grass winners, moves to sod for Chad Brown; need more? Ranger Fox was a game second in last; logical contender.

THIRD: Nova Rags tallied improved late-pace figure in last and should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs. Jackie's Warrior set sizzling splits when a front-running winner in last; speedy and dangerous. Drain the Clock also is fleet-footed and is working swiftly; big-time player.

FOURTH: Lone Rock handles the distance and has won five of last six; more to come. Ry's the Guy could be ideally situated in the stalker's seat; very playable. Rocketry, a subpar third in last, is more than good enough on best.

FIFTH: Obligatory logged fast final fraction when passing 11 rivals to win last; pairs up. Miss Brazil owns speed and fast numbers; must respect. Dayoutoftheoffice owns three wins and two seconds from five starts; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Casa Creed tallied scorching late-pace figure when a determined winner in last; keeps on giving. Bound for Nowhere was a change-of-pace winner in last; worth long look. Fast Boat packs potent kick and is riding a two-race winning streak; must be factored into t. he mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

SEVENTH: Swiss Skydiver is fresh, training sharply and owns field's top numbers on "A" efforts. Valiance also is rested and working impressively; big-time player. Letruska owns 13 wins from 18 starts; hard to ignore.

EIGHTH: Sweet Bye and Bye has trained with a purpose since hard-charging score on Gulfstream Park grass in March; more to give. Blowout is speedy and hails from Chad Brown barn; short price and propensity to finish second are concerns. Daddy Is a Legend won key race at Keeneland last time; don't overlook.

NINTH: Dr Post notched swift final fraction when winning Westchester on May 1; three works in the interim seal the deal. Knicks Go makes first start since non-threatening fourth in Saudi Cup; likely underlay. Silver State has won five in a row for Steve Asmussen; must consider.

TENTH: Domestic Spending, a winner of five of six starts, consistently tallies field's fastest late-pace numbers. Channel Cat was a determined front-end winner of Man O'War last time; very playable. Colonel Liam, another that has won five of last six, could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

ELEVENTH: Rock Your World projects as the main speed with heads-up handling in compact Belmont Stakes field. Known Agenda could be the prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Bourbonic is another that would be aided by pace meltdown.

TWELFTH: Runaway Rumor ran past 11 rivals when a last-to-first winner in debut; pairs up. English Breeze should pack amplified wallop with cutback to mile. Big Al's Gal makes peak start of form cycle; worth long look.

THIRTEENTH: Price Talk logged tight work tab for first start in eight weeks; ready to roll. Value Engineering fits the signature Chad Brown profile; guaranteed to be overbet. Temple was an even third for this price tag last time; very interesting. Microsecond is speedy and ideally posted on inner-turf course; dangerous.