Best Bet: GOOD CREDENCE (8); Best Value: MEMORIES ETERNAL (10)

FIRST: Predetermined visually impressed when winning debut at Keeneland in April; more to come. Tenderness is rested and owns fast figures; dangerous. Iova is training with a purpose for first start since January; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Southern Flag made determined rally when second in debut; gets job done on Saturday. Miles D fits the signature Chad Brown profile; be no surprise. Absolute Courage owns fast numbers but has failed as the favorite in both starts; handle with care at short ticket.

THIRD: Linda Rice entry: Legit gets slight cutback in distance and should pack amplified late wallop and mate Daddy Knows is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead; potent pairing. Pubilius Syrus is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts. Hammerin Aamer holds sharp current condition and makes first start since claimed; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Bunker Hill was a better-than-it-looks fourth in debut last September; addition of Lasix and tight work tab seal the deal. Newsworthy was speed sharpened in sprint last time; front-end threat. Realm of Law, from Brown barn, owns a second and a third from two starts; must consider.

FIFTH: Danebury carved swift splits when a wire-to-wire winner in last; pairs up. Microscope exits non-stressful fourth in last and owns fast back numbers; very playable. Bourbon Bay was an even third in first start since three-month absence; forward move expected.

SIXTH: Now Yus Can't Leave has drilled sharply since tough-trip ninth in first start; call based on price potential. Infinite Potential was a wide third when making debut in same race as top selection; much shorter price. Angelou owns speed and gets the meds; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Halo City wheels back in a hurry after rough-trip, hard-charging third on May 29; odds should be generous. Subsidiary drew off to more than seven-length score in last; big-time player. Midtown Rose, another last-race winner, is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; dangerous. Love and Love is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Good Credence turns back to sprint after logging solid late-pace figure in last; intensified punch predicted. Sadie Lady is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Fierce Lady, a tenacious victor in most recent, owns two wins, a second and a third from four starts at Belmont; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Duress compiled tight work tab for first start since November and shows history of delivering big efforts off the bench. Guildsman gets class relief and packs potent late kick; prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Ragtime Blues is fleet-footed and working sharply for first grass start; very interesting. Battle Station was a determined winner at this level in last; must consider.

TENTH: Memories Eternal needed last and tallied career-best numbers on this course and distance last fall; breakthrough predicted. Mondeuse is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; big-time danger. Marilyn Merlot is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; very interesting. Reely Psyched was compromised by wide trip and less than enthusiastic handling last out; don't overlook.