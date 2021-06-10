TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, June 12

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: GOOD CREDENCE (8); Best Value: MEMORIES ETERNAL (10)

FIRST: Predetermined visually impressed when winning debut at Keeneland in April; more to come. Tenderness is rested and owns fast figures; dangerous. Iova is training with a purpose for first start since January; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Southern Flag made determined rally when second in debut; gets job done on Saturday. Miles D fits the signature Chad Brown profile; be no surprise. Absolute Courage owns fast numbers but has failed as the favorite in both starts; handle with care at short ticket.

THIRD: Linda Rice entry: Legit gets slight cutback in distance and should pack amplified late wallop and mate Daddy Knows is speedy and could prove tough on a soft lead; potent pairing. Pubilius Syrus is fresh and logs fast numbers on "A" efforts. Hammerin Aamer holds sharp current condition and makes first start since claimed; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Bunker Hill was a better-than-it-looks fourth in debut last September; addition of Lasix and tight work tab seal the deal. Newsworthy was speed sharpened in sprint last time; front-end threat. Realm of Law, from Brown barn, owns a second and a third from two starts; must consider.

FIFTH: Danebury carved swift splits when a wire-to-wire winner in last; pairs up. Microscope exits non-stressful fourth in last and owns fast back numbers; very playable. Bourbon Bay was an even third in first start since three-month absence; forward move expected.

SIXTH: Now Yus Can't Leave has drilled sharply since tough-trip ninth in first start; call based on price potential. Infinite Potential was a wide third when making debut in same race as top selection; much shorter price. Angelou owns speed and gets the meds; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Halo City wheels back in a hurry after rough-trip, hard-charging third on May 29; odds should be generous. Subsidiary drew off to more than seven-length score in last; big-time player. Midtown Rose, another last-race winner, is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; dangerous. Love and Love is fleet-footed and owns fast figures; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Good Credence turns back to sprint after logging solid late-pace figure in last; intensified punch predicted. Sadie Lady is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Fierce Lady, a tenacious victor in most recent, owns two wins, a second and a third from four starts at Belmont; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Duress compiled tight work tab for first start since November and shows history of delivering big efforts off the bench. Guildsman gets class relief and packs potent late kick; prime beneficiary if top selection hits the wall in the stretch. Ragtime Blues is fleet-footed and working sharply for first grass start; very interesting. Battle Station was a determined winner at this level in last; must consider.

TENTH: Memories Eternal needed last and tallied career-best numbers on this course and distance last fall; breakthrough predicted. Mondeuse is speedy and makes third start of form cycle; big-time danger. Marilyn Merlot is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; very interesting. Reely Psyched was compromised by wide trip and less than enthusiastic handling last out; don't overlook.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts against the
Barker: Nash impressing in his postseason coaching debut
Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, right, celebrates his
Judge, Stanton aren't backing away from a sticky situation
Yankees starting pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers against the
Lennon: Spider Tack didn't stick with Yankees' Taillon
Yankees pinch hitter Giancarlo Stanton returns to the
Boone doesn't plan to use Stanton in the field vs. Phillies
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton makes a catch
Glauber: Slayton not worried about all the competition
Carl Lawson #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks
Carl Lawson sets high goals for his first year with the Jets
Didn’t find what you were looking for?