Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 13

By steve matthews
Best Bet: QUIET OUT EAST (6); Best Value: ELSTON (9)

FIRST: Calidad made a forward move on the numbers last time; soft spot. Lemon Taffy owns a second and a third from two starts; dangerous. Mia Calia owns competitive numbers on best efforts; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Wicked Happy is a rested 4-year-old filly that could be sitting on breakthrough at playable ticket. Gabby Squared drops into maiden claimer for Chad Brown; worth long look. Sweet Mission should move forward with race under belt; must consider.

THIRD: Alley Oop Johnny owns a win and a second in two starts at Belmont and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Worth a Shot also is quick from gate and is riding a three-race winning streak; big-time danger. Lonesome Fugitive could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Yankee Empire gets class relief after being done in by swift fractions last out; set for best in third start of form cycle. Scotty should pack amplified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Frosted Indian should improve with return to dirt; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Feast could get the early at big price in big field. Silver Token might be sitting in the catbird seat if pace meltdown ensues. Knockout Punch may deliver a KO blow if fractions get fast and furious; very interesting.

SIXTH: Quiet Out East notched swift late-pace figure when a clear-cut winner in last; pairs up. Discretionary Marc could be sitting in the stalker's seat; worth a look. Shiraz was second to a swift-numbered winner in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Cadeau de Paix should find already ample late wallop intensified with turn back to sprint; call based on price potential. Barista Vixen has won three of last four; could easily take another. Honey Money set solid splits when a front-end winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Bramble Bay is training with a purpose and could receive ideal setup in probable pace dynamics. Jezebel's Kitten is rested and can win from on or off the pace; dangerous. Kalifornia Queen gets blinkers and Lasix for Chad Brown; could easily take this.

NINTH: Elston tallied rapid final fraction in debut last June; swift recent work tab seals the deal. Caribbean Gold is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Thruster was a hard-charging second in most recent; must be considered. Welshman drops and cuts back to sprint; don't overlook.

