Best Bet: OCALA DREAM (9); Best Value: MO GOTCHA (7)

FIRST: Princess Pinky logged three tight works since last outing; forward move predicted in peak start of form cycle. Double Happiness, idle since Nov. 2019, hails from streaking Bill Mott barn; worth long look. Sengekontacket is rested and owns speed and fast numbers; dangerous.

SECOND: Dust Devil was pace, trip and surface compromised last time; call based on price potential. Fort Worth owns speed and needed last; logical contender. Yankee Division also is fleet-footed and logs fast final numbers; paltry price is the problem.

THIRD: Saratoga Affair overcame soft fractions when a hard-charging winner in first grass start; more to come. Katama Moonlight is quick from gate and will prove very tough on an uncontested lead. Gogo Shoes gets class relief and makes third start since five-month absence; very interesting.

FOURTH: Suspended Campaign regressed in last after fast-figured third in previous start; rebounds with switch to sod. Ocean Air was a two-move second when favored in last; be no surprise. Ms Boombastic broke maiden in budding key race last time; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Sicilia Mike can cause his own problems at start, but packs potent late wallop on "A" effort and could fall through the cracks in the wagering. Combination fires strong efforts with machine-like consistency; likely to be overbet. The Great Dansky may have moved too soon last time; more than good enough on best.

SIXTH: Ava's Grace projects as the speed of the speed with heads-up handling. Shaker Shack owns two wins and two seconds from last four starts; big-time player. Shesadirtydancer is fleet-footed and should be aided by return to dirt and drop into field of NY breds; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Mo Gotcha set swift splits when a front-running winner on main track last time; transfers razor-sharp form to turf. Clear Vision packs potent late punch on best efforts; worth long look. Street Copper has finished second in last three starts; must be considered.

EIGHTH: My First Grammy tallied fast late-pace figures in last two starts; amplified kick with cutback to shorter route. Risk Profile has worked three times since front-end maiden score on May 7; very dangerous. Joycee Haz Pizzaz has won four of last five starts; don't ignore.

NINTH: Ocala Dream notched solid final fraction when a clear-cut maiden winner in last; pairs up. Devious Mo took backward step in last start after winning two in a row; very interesting. Dreamer's Disease is speedy and could prove a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead.

TENTH: Lady Normandy overcame soft flow when a sharp second in last; more to give. Maria's Gift is favorably posted and could get the early jump with aggressive handling. Ob La Di failed to handle slop last out after fast-figured placing in previous start; rebound threat. Queentigua outworked 29 rivals in 3-furlong bullet last week; price will be tempting.