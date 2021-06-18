Best Bet: GET SMOKIN (9); Best Value: MR. KRINGLE (2)

FIRST: Malibu Anthem compiled tight work tab for first start since March; primed for best. Anamuya is speedy, drops and could prove very tough on a soft lead; likely underlay. Tesorina is training swiftly; must consider.

SECOND: Mr. Kringle endured tough trip on sloppy surface last out; return to turf is the key. Molino made sustained rally when winning debut; dangerous. Future Victory is fresh and packs potent late kick; worth long look.

THIRD: Angeli Blu owns grass breeding on both sides of pedigree and barn excels with newcomers on grass. Poppy Flower has finished second in both starts; runner-up again? Marayel is from a dam that has produced six turf winners from six foals to race; very interesting.

FOURTH: Superfecto is firing bullets for first start in 12 weeks; secures stalker's seat with heads-up handling. Lost in Rome regressed in last after front-running win in previous start; rebound threat. Highest Honors was a bad fifth as the favorite in last; you've been warned.

FIFTH: Fractorization was done in by sizzling splits in last; softer flow predicted on Sunday. Kinky Sox should pack amplified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; very playable. Snicket benefitted from rapid fractions when second in same last race as top pick; prefers minor awards.

SIXTH: O Shea Can U See gets confident price boost after clear-cut score on May 29; more to come. Playwright took backward step while favored in same last race as top selection; bounce-back potential. Direct Order is another that regressed in most recent after fast-figure effort in previous; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Keota, a three-time winner on Belmont sod, makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez barn; ready to roll. Time Limit exits front-end score on dirt on Memorial Day; speedy threat on turf. Too Sexy could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Sinful Dancer returns to main track and owns fast dirt numbers; ready to graduate. Arms an Armor displayed improved speed in last; developing anf dangerous. Water's Edge compiled bullet-riddled work tab for debut; could be the goods.

NINTH: Get Smokin projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Front Run the Fed was sandwiched between next-out winners when a hard-charging second in last; very dangerous. Raging Bull is a multiple Grade 1 stakes winner; could easily take this.

TENTH: Stella Mars logged career-best numbers on turf; tight, recent work tab seals the deal. Willow Grove makes third start of form cycle after clear-cut placing in last; worth long look. Byhubbyhellomoney moves to grass with suitable pedigree for Brad Cox. Idaka could capitalize on unchallenged lead if able to escape AE list. Write This Down, another outside the body of the race, makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; don't overlook if able to scratch in.