Best Bet: SPACE LAUNCH (8); Best Value: CAUSE OF ACTION (7)

FIRST: Saigon was pace and trip compromised in last; price play in contentious opener. Raffinity owns speed and drops; dangerous. Bella Princessa was a sharp second in last; logical threat.

SECOND: My Primo is training with a purpose for first start in nearly a year; ready for prime effort. Daggerboard, from Brad Cox barn, has finished second in last two starts; short-priced runner-up? Quick Return is rested and owns competitive numbers; must consider.

THIRD: Devil's Code moved into hot pace and flattened last time; two works in the interim seal the deal. Work Out, a fast-figured winner when last seen in November, has good works for return; consider. Tiergan (ultra-consistent) and Quickflash (forward moving line) are two more contenders in deep, wide-open field.

FOURTH: Macho Boy lost rider after the break last time but looms the main speed with clean journey on Saturday. Taino logged tight work tab for first start for new barn; dangerous. Apex Predator was a front-running second in last; worth long look. Whichwaytomalibu is competitive on best efforts.

FIFTH: Ajhar is fresh and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Moonlight Now is training sharply and owns fast back numbers; very interesting. Good Culture needed last and gets class relief; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Chocolate Bar logged six tight works for first start in 55 days; ready to roll. Klaravich Stable entry: Principled Stand is 2-for-2 and mate Price Talk, flat in last, should move forward in second start since April; price won't be on your side, however. Island Commish owns speed and should be favorably positioned; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Cause of Action, a win and a third in two starts at Belmont, packs field's most potent late wallop on "A" efforts. Strolling makes first start since claimed since determined victory in last; big-time player. Vineyard Sound is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

EIGHTH: Space Launch tallied swift late-pace figure when breaking maiden on Belmont sod last September; tight recent work slate for first start since May 2. Founder was a tough-trip sixth in last; forward move expected. Restored Order is speedy, rested and must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Madita could get the early jump in overnight stakes field that's light on speed. Hogans Holiday packs powerful late run and looms the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Princess Grace owns three wins and a second from four starts; likely underlay.

TENTH: Moretti could get the early jump from favorable post in intriguing Suburban renewal. Mystic Guide makes first start since winning Dubai World Cup; regresses on Saturday? Happy Saver, yet to taste defeat in five starts, has fired bullets since last win; dangerous. Informative was a last-to-first winner in 10-horse Salvatore Mile at Monmouth last time; don't dismiss.