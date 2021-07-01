Best Bet: POINT OF HUMOR (6); Best Value: LITTLE RED BUTTON (3)

FIRST: Anna's Fast has worked fast since front-running score on May 20; more to come. Gone Glimmering was just two lengths behind top pick when second in last; obvious danger. Wicked Amber could impact if fractions get hot and hectic.

SECOND: Hombre tallied sharp final fraction when a tough-trip fifth in debut; gets there on Sunday. Win Worthy owns positional speed and ships in from Kentucky for Joe Sharp; big-time player. Tariff War is a fresh runner from Chad Brown barn; need more?

THIRD: Little Red Button was pace and position compromised last out; call based on price. Tis a Pity compiled tight work tab for first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Lookin to Fly is rested and owns a second on Belmont sod; must consider.

FOURTH: Here Comes Doc logged improved internal numbers in last; forward move on final figures. Daddy Knows was a sharp second in last; dangerous. Baby I'm Perfect is a front-running threat on best efforts; don't ignore.

FIFTH: The Ginger Queen should pack intensified late wallop with turnback to shorter route. Federalist Papers fits the signature Chad Brown profile; very dangerous. Except Temptation was second to a repeat winner in lone start on Belmont grass; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: Point of Humor is training swiftly for first start since last August; breakthrough predicted. Congrats for Glory was done in by sizzling splits last time; speedy and playable. Run Smitty Run regressed in last after willing second in prior; bunce-back threat.

SEVENTH: Take it Off adds blinkers and projects as the speed of the speed with aggressive handling. Blue Paynt also is fleet-footed and should be aided by cut back to 7 furlongs. Bustinmygroove should benefit from drop and return to dirt; worth long look.

EIGHTH: Holiday Stone was a "soft" winner in last and owns faster back figures; pairs up. Fiya is speedy, rested and 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; big-time player. Pulsate packs a powerful late punch on "A" efforts; don't overlook.

NINTH: It's a Gamble compiled three tight works since off-the-turf score at Monmouth last out; two-time winner on grass, too. Public Sector, a determined winner on Belmont grass last time, could pair up victories in third start of form cycle. Straw Into Gold, another last-race winner, owns a versatile running style; right in the thick of this.

TENTH: Three Technique was a tough-trip third in last; throw deep in wide-open John A. Nerud Stakes. Mind Control logged eye-catching work slate for first start in nine weeks; very playable. Firenze Fire obviously could take this but will offer puny price. Doubly Blessed has won four out of last six starts; very interesting.