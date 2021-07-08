TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, July 11

Best Bet: ELSTON (4); Best Value: PALLAS ATHENE (8)

FIRST: Spectatorless wheels back in a hurry (eight days) and plunges in price (80k to 16k); demand value on runner that could be damaged goods. Lokoya Road was just a length behind next-out winner when third in last; dangerous. Doublepour could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Champagne Camie could play out as the main speed in nine-horse field with four newcomers. Shanghai Shamrock was a useful third in debut; worth long look. Continentalcongres has worked three times since even third in first start; must consider.

THIRD: Shamalamadingdong makes first start since moving to Christophe Clement stable; breakthrough predicted. Pretty Clever fought from start to finish when a game second in last; could easily take this. Constitutionalrage is improving with each start; dangerous.

FOURTH: Elston was claimed by Saffie Joseph Jr. when a visually impressive winner in last; more to come. Rhythm Section is fresh and training with a purpose; big-time player. Girl Dad owns two wins and a third from last four starts; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Anaroad set hot splits when a front-running winner at Mountaineer last out; main speed once again. Tiberius Mercurius could be in the garden spot if fractions get fast and furious. Big Package is a last-race winner that could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat.

SIXTH: Montauk Traffic consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures. Bon Raison loves Belmont Park and is training for first start since December; price will be tempting. Yodel E. A. Who is fresh and owns fast back numbers; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Glass Ceiling logged four tight works for first start since moving to Charlie Baker barn; call based on price. Bella Sofia notched swift numbers in both starts; likely underlay. Primacy owns swift late-pace numbers on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Pallas Athene tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging second in last at Belterra Park; ready for prime time. Virginia Joy handles marathon distances and hails from Chad Brown barn; what price are you willing to take? Mutamakina was compromised by wide trip in last; don't overlook.

NINTH: Tis a Pity makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; forward move predicted. Lookin to Fly has finished second in both starts at this level; dangerous. Prairie Tales displayed newfound speed in last; very interesting. Dorothy's The Boss regressed in last after fast-figured placing in previous start; bounce-back potential.

