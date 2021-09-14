Best Bet: BIG EVEREST (7); Best Value: GAL IN A RUSH (4)

FIRST: Ekhtibaar drops and owns fast back numbers; price should be generous. Tapalist was second to a repeat winner last time; logical. Revenio owns speed and needed last; don't ignore.

SECOND: Proven Innocent compiled tight work tab for first start since May; primed and ready. I Am the Law could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Connagh's Quay makes first start since gelded; very interesting.

THIRD: Trinni Luck is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Halo City could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Primacy makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Gal in a Rush moves to turf after useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Haughty is from a dam that has produced five grass winners; follow the money. Alitteloveandluck displayed early foot in debut; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Seismic Wave owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Attentive logged two wins and two seconds in last four starts; obvious sort. Tizzarunner would be aided by fast fractions. On dirt: Zoomer, Cantrell Hill.

SIXTH: Life is Great is speedy and rested; wire to wire in field that's jammed with newcomers. Backnthewoods regressed in last after game placing in debut; bounce-back threat. Afjan concluded work slate with eye-catching 5-furlong drill; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Big Everest was freshened after tallying fast late-pace figure when winning on July 23; more to give. Jaxon Traveler, another that won last, could play out as the main speed; very dangerous. Arzak also is a last-race victor and is training swiftly; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Honey Pants is 2-for-2 on Belmont sod; sharp work slate seals the deal. Bay Storm also loves Belmont grass (a win and a second) and should move forward in second start since 10-month layoff. Bye Bye could be the prime beneficiary if pace collapse comes to pass. On dirt: Patty H, Union Gables.

NINTH: Captivating Cara fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut placing behind a repeat winner last time; gets there on Friday. Bonana Fanna Foe is improving and adds blinkers; very interesting. Tellaperfecttale lost a head bob for all the marbles last time; be no surprise. Madame Rose owns speed and will offer fat odds; worth long look.