TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, Sept. 17

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best Bet: BIG EVEREST (7); Best Value: GAL IN A RUSH (4)

FIRST: Ekhtibaar drops and owns fast back numbers; price should be generous. Tapalist was second to a repeat winner last time; logical. Revenio owns speed and needed last; don't ignore.

SECOND: Proven Innocent compiled tight work tab for first start since May; primed and ready. I Am the Law could impact if pace meltdown ensues. Connagh's Quay makes first start since gelded; very interesting.

THIRD: Trinni Luck is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; takes another. Halo City could be in the garden if pace meltdown ensues. Primacy makes peak start of form cycle; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Gal in a Rush moves to turf after useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Haughty is from a dam that has produced five grass winners; follow the money. Alitteloveandluck displayed early foot in debut; price will be tempting.

FIFTH: Seismic Wave owns field's fastest late-pace figures on "A" efforts. Attentive logged two wins and two seconds in last four starts; obvious sort. Tizzarunner would be aided by fast fractions. On dirt: Zoomer, Cantrell Hill.

SIXTH: Life is Great is speedy and rested; wire to wire in field that's jammed with newcomers. Backnthewoods regressed in last after game placing in debut; bounce-back threat. Afjan concluded work slate with eye-catching 5-furlong drill; could be the goods.

SEVENTH: Big Everest was freshened after tallying fast late-pace figure when winning on July 23; more to give. Jaxon Traveler, another that won last, could play out as the main speed; very dangerous. Arzak also is a last-race victor and is training swiftly; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Honey Pants is 2-for-2 on Belmont sod; sharp work slate seals the deal. Bay Storm also loves Belmont grass (a win and a second) and should move forward in second start since 10-month layoff. Bye Bye could be the prime beneficiary if pace collapse comes to pass. On dirt: Patty H, Union Gables.

NINTH: Captivating Cara fired half-mile bullet since clear-cut placing behind a repeat winner last time; gets there on Friday. Bonana Fanna Foe is improving and adds blinkers; very interesting. Tellaperfecttale lost a head bob for all the marbles last time; be no surprise. Madame Rose owns speed and will offer fat odds; worth long look.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

New York Sports

Mets president Sandy Alderson at a news conference
Source: Alderson will remain Mets president in 2022
Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein looks
Lennon: Mets' offseason plan should begin with Theo Epstein
Mets rightfielder Michael Conforto runs to the dugout
Conforto trying to focus on team, not pending free agency
Gleyber Torres of the Yankees reacts after flying
Torres not upset by move to second: 'I made too many errors'
Watch every play by Jets rookie QB Zach
Watch every Zach Wilson play from his NFL debut Week 1
Aaron Judge of the Yankees celebrates his eighth-inning
Yankees' Aaron Judge having MVP-worthy season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?