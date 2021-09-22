TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Saturday, Sept. 25

By Steve Matthews
Best Bet: BRAMBLE QUEEN (8); Best Value: WHO HOO THATS ME (9)

FIRST: Sea Pines has drilled three times since even fourth in well-bet debut; rates close call. Dover Dreams gets added ground after late-running third in debut; too obvious? Anileate makes second start for Brad Cox; can't ignore.

SECOND: Somethingtotellyou is speedy and rested; wire to wire with proper ride. Life On Top packs potent late kick and looms the prime beneficiary if top pick hits the wall in the stretch. Unleveraged owns a win and a third in two starts on Belmont sod; don't overlook.

THIRD: Seven Lillies compiled tight work tab for first start since claimed. Quick Return could be ideally positioned in the pocket; very dangerous. Quickflash was an even fourth in last; worth long look.

FOURTH: Chance It, 1-for-1 at the distance, fired brisk half-mile work since last start; big effort predicted. Life Is Good looms the controlling speed but will offer unplayable price; your move. Informative could land in exotics on best effort.

FIFTH: Time Limit could play out as the swiftest of the swift with aggressive handling. Miss J McKay should pack enhanced kick with cutback to sprint. Tiple logged two of her four wins on Belmont sod; very interesting.

SIXTH: Silver Samurai adds blinkers and could get the early jump in field with well-heeled newcomers. Overstep noticeably picked up the tempo in final workout; follow the money. Drosel Diem has drilled four times since sixth in debut; improvement expected.

SEVENTH: Price Talk, a determined winner in last, gets confident price boost after sitting out "jail" time after claim; pairs up. Shamrocket drops and cuts back to more manageable distance; dangerous. Winning Factor consistently logs solid numbers; must consider.

EIGHTH: Bramble Queen was compromised by glacial opening quarter last time; amplified late wallop expected. Platinum Paynter owns speed and gets class relief; very interesting. Clara Peters (wide trip in most recent and Amniarix (tough trip last out) are two more contenders in wide-open field.

NINTH: Who Hoo Thats Me took backward step in last after strong placing in previous start; 5-furlong bullet on Sept. 12 seals the deal. Happy Happy B notched fast figures in both starts; won't be happy with the price. Bointheback was a clear-cut second to a much-the-best winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

TENTH: Pocket Square visually and numerically impressed when winning at a minuscule 15 cents on the dollar last time; Athenia Stakes that is suitable for watching only. Lake Lucerne has the benefit of the hedge in paceless field. Miss Teheran looms a logical, short-priced contender; next race, please.

ELEVENTH: Escapewithfriends should be aided by return to Belmont's more expansive turf course. U Should B Dancing is speedy and makes first start since moving to Rudy Rodriguez stable; be no surprise. She's the One was a sharp second in lone start; right in the thick of this. Acushla should pack intensified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; don't ignore.

