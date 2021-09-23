Best Bet: UNICORN SALLY (8); Best Value: KRESSIE (5)

FIRST: Tekila projects as the controlling speed with return to dirt. Shalimar Gardens will be in the garden if top selection wilts in the lane. Boss Cara adds blinkers and moves back to main track; wake-up possibility.

SECOND: Viking Zim logs fast final fractions on best efforts. Remembermom, from a dam that has thrown two grass winners, could capitalize on unchallenged lead; very interesting. Shutters fits the signature Chad Brown pattern; must consider.

THIRD: Rudy Rod has drilled three times since game placing in last; more to give. Voter Protection trailed at every point of call in the mud last time; return to grass is key. Rogers Ginger made sustained rally when third in debut; worth long look.

FOURTH: Senbei has visually and numerically impressed in both starts; keeps rolling. Whittington Park was a comfortable maiden winner in last; dangerous. Happy Happy B owns competitive numbers; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Kreesie drops and turns back to 7 furlongs; amplified kick predicted. Jill's a Hot Mess has won three of last four; very playable. Timeless Journey fired brisk half-mile work for first start since July; don't overlook.

SIXTH: Silver Fist logged half-mile bullet since second to a 12-length winner in debut; timid call in race that's jammed with newcomers. Try It Again was an even fourth in debut on turf; improves with surface switch? Liberty Flame has displayed ability in the morning; follow the money.

SEVENTH: Voliero was pace and trip compromised last out; sharp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Prefect is fresh and packs potent kick on best efforts; very interesting. Hurricane Andrew could play out as the dominant speed on tight-turned turf course.

EIGHTH: Unicorn Sally notched swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; more to come. My Lips are Sealed consistently delivers strong efforts; logical contender. English Breeze should move forward in second start since three-month absence.

NINTH: Bella Sofia holds an edge on current pace and final numbers. Don't Call Me Mary has won five times from 10 outings; hard to toss. Lake Avenue is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

TENTH: Appreciate makes peak start of form cycle; price play in weak nightcap. Beyond Brown drops and cuts back to more manageable distance; dangerous. Theodora Grace also gets class relief and shortens in distance; worth long look. Athena Dancer regressed in last after fast-figured fourth in previous start; bounce-back potential.