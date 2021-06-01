Steve Matthews' Belmont Stakes analysis

PICKS: (7)-ROCK YOUR WORLD, (6)-KNOWN AGENDA, (1)-BOURBONIC, (3)-ROMBAUER

(1) Bourbonic went in the wrong direction on both late-pace and final figures when a non-threatening 13th in the Kentucky Derby. One of three Todd Pletcher-trained runners in this eight-horse Belmont field, was a breakthrough winner at 72-1 in the Wood Memorial, earning numbers that would make him competitive. One of the contenders if 12-1 or greater.

(2) Essential Quality suffered his first defeat in six starts, with no visible excuse, when a hanging fourth as the lukewarm favorite in the Derby. Like the fact that trainer Brad Cox skipped the Preakness and his recent workout tab concluded with an eye-catching 5-furlong bullet at Churchill Downs. His "A" game is certainly good enough but he's likely to attract too much cash in relation to his chances. Playable at 3-1 or greater. You make the call.

(3) Rombauer got the perfect setup when logging his lifetime-best number when winning the Preakness. This rapidly developing 3-year-old has yet to take a backward step on the numbers in his last three starts, but that's actually a negative as a bounce (regression on the numbers) appears to be a very real possibility. Like the old racetrack saying goes: "If you weren't invited to the wedding [Preakness win at 11-1], don't go to the funeral [undervalued in Belmont]." You've been warned. Don't take less than 5-1.

(4) Hot Rod Charlie was a better-than-it-looks third in the Derby, who probably benefited from fast fractions. He's worked out three times since that effort, but his ability to handle 1 1/2 miles looks suspect and he'll almost certainly attract more money than he should. Demand 6-1 or greater.

(5) France Go de Ina made his stateside debut when finishing 17 lengths behind Rombauer in the Preakness. Shows no workouts since that debacle and it's an absolute mystery why such a horse would run in the Belmont Stakes. No price is worth taking on this million-to-one shot.

(6) Known Agenda, Todd Pletcher No. 2, was severely compromised by breaking from the rail in the 19-horse Derby. This son of Curlin never got into the flow on that day and the race appears to be a complete throw-out. His prior effort in the Florida Derby was an ultra-impressive win while earning the field's fastest late-pace figure. A repeat of that performance would land him in the winner's circle. Very much playable at 4-1 or more.

(7) Rock Your World lost all chance when sandwiched and knocked to the back of the pack at the start in the Derby. This need-the-lead type must be aggressively ridden from the gate and he could find himself on a soft, unchallenged lead and play out as the controlling speed in a compact field that's light on front-runners. Added bonus: Ridden by Joel Rosario, one of the premier front-end jockeys in the game. Top pick at 3-1 or better. Come and get him.

(8) Overtook, Todd Pletcher No. 3, is aptly named as he's likely to be overtaken by his seven rivals at the wire. This $1M failure (sold for that price as a yearling) only has a maiden win to his credit and is way too slow on final numbers, as well. It appears that Pletcher is simply taking a wild shot, probably at the behest of his high-profile owners. Doesn't belong. Must be 100-1 or greater to warrant a wager.