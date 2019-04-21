Best bet: RATTLE THE STARS (2)

Best value: PASSPORTTOVICTORY (9)

FIRST: T Loves a Fight makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; three works in the interim is the clincher. Professor Snape is fleet-footed and could play out as the dominant speed. Gypsum Johnny owns four wins at Belmont Park; price will be tempting.

SECOND: Rattle the Stars has trained strongly since earning fast late-pace figure when breaking maiden in February; more to come. Big Brown Cat is speedy and riding a two-race winning streak; very dangerous. Warrens Vengeance drops after clear-cut placing in last; damaged goods?

THIRD: Kreesie is a three-time winner on Belmont sod and is working with a purpose for first start since October. Salsa Bella packs potent late wallop on "A" efforts; very playable. Helen's Tiger exits sprints and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

FOURTH: Crater Rim is 0-for-10 but owns field's fastest turf figures and is likely to be shunned in the wagering. Topline owns proper running style for first grass start for Bruce Levine; very interesting. Molly's Nighthawk compiled tight work tab for first start since June; dangerous if ready.

FIFTH: Brass Ring came up short after setting swift splits in first start since December last time; tighter on Friday. Big Bennys Tribute has drilled three times since determined win in debut; dangerous. Avalina has delivered fast-figured efforts in both starts; logical, short-priced player.

SIXTH: Champagne Diet tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when eighth in debut; crisp half-mile work last week seals the deal. Beau Belle owns speed and fast figures but has failed to find the winner's circle in 12 starts; demand square price. Morelikelythannot has burned the chalk players in all four starts; you've been warned. Amarone switches to top-notch, front-end rider; very interesting.

SEVENTH: Aunt Babe packs strong kick and could get ideal pace setup in competitive field. Break Curfew is fleet-footed, fresh and hails from Chad Brown barn; need more? Mizzen Max owns three wins and four seconds from seven starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Syndergaard has trained impressively since being dueled into defeat in Tom Fool Handicap last out; rebounds. Celtic Chaos loves Belmont Park loam and consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; very playable. Bavaro owns speed and fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Passporttovictory tallied rapid final fraction when a strong third in last on dirt and owns fast-figured second on Belmont grass; call based on price in wide-open nightcap. Questeq was a game, front-running second in last; very dangerous. Chiclet's Dream owns swift final figures and hails from Chad Brown barn; likely underlay. Intoxicologist regressed in last after starting career with two strong efforts; move to grass could provide wake-up.