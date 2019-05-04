Best Bet: QUASAR (9); Best Value: RO BEAR (7)

FIRST: Admiral Blue made no headway in last after game placing in previous start; rebounds. Call Me was just a half-length behind a next-out winner when a strong third in last; very dangerous. Raging Fire is speedy and more than good enough on "A" effort.

SECOND: Blue Jean Kitty looms the controlling speed with aggressive rider at the helm. Kickin Kimberly could be in the garden spot if top selection wilts in the lane. Painted Image was a clear-cut second in last at Tampa; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Starlite Mission was compromised by wide trip when a solid third in last at Big A; move to Belmont is key. Trouble for Skylar owns positional speed and fast numbers; very dangerous. Cathy Naz packs strong kick and would be aided by pace meltdown.

FOURTH: Honorable Rose owns fast late-pace figure and is training with a purpose for first start since November. Lough Na Mona is fleet-footed and will prove very tough on a soft lead. Star of the East gets Lasix after game placing when favored in last; be no surprise.

FIFTH: Distorted News moves to grass after dominant, 10-length maiden score in last; keeps on giving. Style and Grace fired crisp 5-furlong work since being compromised by wide trip in last; very playable. Waving Flags succumbed to pace pressure in last; dangerous with softer flow.

SIXTH: Vampish compiled four tight works last month for first start since August; primed and ready. Irish Lassie was done in by poor start when third at 75 cents on the dollar last time; dangerous. Bel Coure is quick from the gate and could prove to tough to collar on an unchallenged lead.

SEVENTH: Ro Bear tallied rapid pace and final figures when a strong second in last; more to come. Big Gemmy fired half-mile bullet since game placing in last; big-time threat. Whistling Birds owns a win and three seconds from last four starts; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Come Dancing fired two, 5-furlong bullets since dominant win in last; pairs up. Pacific Wind is training with a purpose for return from six-month layoff for Chad Brown; must consider. Frostie Anne is fleet-footed and looms a wire-to-wire threat if left alone on the lead.

NINTH: Quasar gets Lasix after useful third in stateside debut last time; more to give. Private Beach compiled eye-catching work tab for first start since September; very playable. White Mischief is working sharply for return from layoff for Chad Brown; any questions? Liza Jambalaya logged tight work slate for debut for Rudy Rodriguez; follow the money.