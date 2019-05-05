Best bet: SHE'S DREAMIN (9)

Best value: TRI SAINT LORENZO (7)

FIRST: Miss Munnings tallied solid late-pace figures when two in a row on Gulfstream grass; keeps on giving. Lion in Wait is speedy and a six-time winner on Belmont turf; very dangerous. Crimson Frost delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency.

SECOND: Women Not Easy displayed speed in debut; tighter with one under her belt. Repole entry: Micromillion was a late-running second in first start and mate Sneaky Surprise is working sharply; potent pairing. American Song compiled tight work tab for debut; follow the money.

THIRD: Tiberius Mercurius logged quick final fraction when a clear-cut second in last; more to come. Bad Boy has finished second three straight times; runner-up again? No Mans Land is rested and packs potent kick on best efforts; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Thomond Park notched solid work slate for first start since February; primed and ready. Collins Ave owns rapid late-pace and final figures; very dangerous. False Info is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FIFTH: Sicilia Mike packs potent kick and could get ideal setup in probable pace dynamics. H Man overcame traffic when a fast-figured winner in last; be no surprise. Binkster has won three of last four starts; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Wildcat Belle is fleet-footed and gets class relief; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Exceed the Goal regressed in last after dominant win in prior; bounce-back threat. Nisha won last at Big A and is 3-for-3 at Belmont Park; very dangerous.

SEVENTH: Tri Saint Lorenzo owns fast late-pace figures and fired 5-furlong bullet for move to grass; breakthrough predicted. Sayaaf moves to turf for Chad Brown; do you really need more? Real Money is speedy and working sharply; must consider.

EIGHTH: Marconi was a determined winner at marathon distance last out and has trained strongly in the interim. Tour de Force owns speed and should be favorably positioned near the front; dangerous. Rocketry failed as the favorite when fifth to top selection last time but is more than good enough on "A" efforts.

NINTH: She's Dreamin tallied only win on Belmont sod and could get overlooked in wagering; call in wide-open nightcap. Sadie Lady compiled bullet-riddled work slate for first grass start; very playable. Ailish closes and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Merlins Muse is competitive on best efforts; don't ignore.