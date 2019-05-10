Best bet: SAGUARO ROW (7)

Best value: WAR TOCSIN (4)

FIRST: Regalian owns fast late-pace figures and could be ideally positioned from outside post. T Loves a Fight was a game second in last and owns faster back numbers; very dangerous. Orpheus drops after regressing in last; rebound threat.

SECOND: Laughing Manners drops into maiden claimer after speed and fade in debut; rates close call. Jemography compiled strong work slate for first start in 52 days; very playable. Wisecrack is 0-for-17 but owns competitive numbers on best efforts; don't ignore.

THIRD: Slimey should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 6 furlongs; return to claimer seals the deal. Athwaaq is speedy and could play out as the controlling front-runner in turf debut for Linda Rice. Ragtime Suzy gets class relief and returns to grass; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: War Tocsin returns to maiden ranks after facing stakes rivals at Charles Town last out. Fortune's Fool has delivered strong efforts in both lifetime starts; be no surprise. Sneakiness is firing bullets for first start in more than seven months; not that sneaky.

FIFTH: Shock Therapy is rested and 7-furlong trip appears to be right in his wheelhouse. Rally Cap is fleet-footed and could prove very tough on a clear-cut lead. Poker Game owns fast late-pace numbers on best efforts.

SIXTH: Sport was a useful sixth in first start since four-month layoff last time; duly tightened. Elenzee is speedy, rested and working with a purpose; big-time player. Hope Again drops to lifetime low for high-powered Jonathan Thomas barn; must consider.

SEVENTH: Saguaro Row tallied rapid final fraction when a determined winner in last; more to come. Summer Punch notched swift pace and final figures when a hard-fought second at 80 cents on the dollar last time; fails again at short ticket? Honor Way took backward step in last after fast-figured fifth in prior; bounce-back potential.

EIGHTH: Mount Travers returns to dirt and could be sitting in the stalker's seat at generous odds. Much Better fired two bullets since failing to get the job done when favored in the Bay Shore last out; must take the good with the bad. Call Paul adds blinkers after even third in Bay Shore; more than good enough on best.

NINTH: Opt, from a dam that has thrown four grass winners, gets blinkers and Lasix and could be sitting on wake-up at fat number. Uncle Curly delivered strong efforts in both turf starts and must be factored into the mix if able to escape AE list; stay tuned to scratches. Seven Plus Seven moves to turf after game placing in debut; very dangerous. Scotty Brown should move forward after flat fifth as the favorite in last; don't overlook.