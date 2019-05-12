Best bet: SARATOGA TREASURE (4)

Best value: SEED MONEY (8)

FIRST: Alphadora faced stakes rivals last time after game placing versus maidens in prior; return to proper level is the clincher. Champayne compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start in 12 weeks; very dangerous. Princess Pinky couldn't handle slop in last; upgrade chances on dry land.

SECOND: La Vida tallied deceptively fast late-pace figure when ninth in debut on Gulfstream grass; forward move predicted. Passion Flower moves to turf for potent second-out stable; improvement expected. Balon Rose compiled sharp work slate for debut for Chad Brown; need more?

THIRD: Change of Venue gets additional quarter-mile after late-running sixth in last; rates close call. Somebody exits pace-pressing maiden score in last; very playable. Curlin's New Moon drops to lifetime low; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Saratoga Treasure packs potent kick on best and compiled tight work tab for first start since November; ready. Forgotten Hero is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar in first start with Lasix. Mentality owns two wins and two thirds in four starts on Belmont grass; right in the thick of this.

FIFTH: Leap to Glory projects as the main speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Flatexcel turns back to 7 furlongs and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall in the lane. Crea's Bklyn Law also cuts back to sprint and would be aided by pace meltdown.

SIXTH: Elfitz drops, makes third start of form cycle and owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Duncastle exits sprints and should be favorably positioned near the front in bulky group; very interesting. Wicked Trick is speedy but has lost ground in the lane in all 13 starts; you've been warned.

SEVENTH: Holiday Bonus gets class relief and moves to grass and could get early jump in field that's light on speed. Devamani possesses potent late wallop and is favorably posted toward the inside. Lemonist owns two wins, four seconds and a third from last seven starts; must be factored into the mix.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Seed Money returns to proper level after chasing swift splits in last; takes this on "A" game. Ro Bear should pack enhanced kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; dangerous. The Big Lebanese makes third start of form cycle after regressing on wet track last time; don't overlook.

NINTH: Mz Seb Pat logged purposeful training tab for first start since November; wake-up predicted. Taniell's Candy was a pace-pressing third in debut; big-time player. Andretta owns four seconds from seven starts and is a consistent disappointment at short odds; handle with care. Romping Rosie debuts on grass for Linda Rice; don't ignore.