Best bet: NUTZFORBOLTZ (4)

Best value: STRATEGIC OUTLOOK (1)

FIRST: Strategic Outlook gets favorable cutback in distance after useful fifth in first start since five-month absence last time; forward move predicted. Honor System has worked four times since non-threatening seventh in debut; improvement expected. Carom is speedy and makes first start since gelded; very interesting.

SECOND: B. B. Dude drops and utilizes stalker's style on best efforts; call based on price. Running Violence regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat. Americano is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; worth long look.

THIRD: A Dixie Twister owns two wins and a third in three starts on Belmont turf and offers the best price potential of the contenders. Annie Rocks makes first start for Linda Rice after strong placing in last; dangerous. Hoponthebusgus is a three-time winner on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this on best.

FOURTH: Nutzforboltz compiled tight work tab for first start since November; best late-pace figures on "A" game. Mango M logged only career win on Belmont turf; big-time player. Riendo was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Its All Relevant has won seven of last eight starts and owns edge on pace and final numbers. Candygram fired two bullet drills since front-running score in last; very tempting. Roaming Union delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must consider.

SIXTH: Banana Thief has been idle since August but displays a history of firing big efforts off the bench; primed and ready. Psychic Energy set hot fractions when a front-end winner at this level in last; very playable. Alien Season started career with win on Belmont grass in spring of 2017; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Halloween Horror gets confident price hike after hard-charging second last out; keeps on giving. Eagle Pass owns fast numbers and is 1-for-1 at Belmont; dangerous. Turco Bravo notched four wins, three seconds and two thirds from last nine starts; be no surprise.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Jerome Avenue owns sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in small, but competitive field. Hushion is fleet-footed and looms the controlling speed in first grass start; very playable. Front Run the Fed exits clear-cut maiden score in last; logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Plebe makes first start since gelded; weakness of field is selection's strength. Early Retirement is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Givetheman a Cigar owns fast numbers but is 0-for-14; must take the good with the bad. Capt. Courageous hails from potent first-out stable; follow the money.