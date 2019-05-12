TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 17

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: NUTZFORBOLTZ (4)

Best value: STRATEGIC OUTLOOK (1)

FIRST: Strategic Outlook gets favorable cutback in distance after useful fifth in first start since five-month absence last time; forward move predicted. Honor System has worked four times since non-threatening seventh in debut; improvement expected. Carom is speedy and makes first start since gelded; very interesting.

SECOND: B. B. Dude drops and utilizes stalker's style on best efforts; call based on price. Running Violence regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; bounce-back threat. Americano is 1-for-1 at Belmont Park; worth long look.

THIRD: A Dixie Twister owns two wins and a third in three starts on Belmont turf and offers the best price potential of the contenders. Annie Rocks makes first start for Linda Rice after strong placing in last; dangerous. Hoponthebusgus is a three-time winner on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this on best.

FOURTH: Nutzforboltz compiled tight work tab for first start since November; best late-pace figures on "A" game. Mango M logged only career win on Belmont turf; big-time player. Riendo was a clear-cut maiden winner in last; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Its All Relevant has won seven of last eight starts and owns edge on pace and final numbers. Candygram fired two bullet drills since front-running score in last; very tempting. Roaming Union delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; must consider.

SIXTH: Banana Thief has been idle since August but displays a history of firing big efforts off the bench; primed and ready. Psychic Energy set hot fractions when a front-end winner at this level in last; very playable. Alien Season started career with win on Belmont grass in spring of 2017; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Halloween Horror gets confident price hike after hard-charging second last out; keeps on giving. Eagle Pass owns fast numbers and is 1-for-1 at Belmont; dangerous. Turco Bravo notched four wins, three seconds and two thirds from last nine starts; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Jerome Avenue owns sit-and-pounce style that could be well served in small, but competitive field. Hushion is fleet-footed and looms the controlling speed in first grass start; very playable. Front Run the Fed exits clear-cut maiden score in last; logical, short-priced player.

NINTH: Plebe makes first start since gelded; weakness of field is selection's strength. Early Retirement is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Givetheman a Cigar owns fast numbers but is 0-for-14; must take the good with the bad. Capt. Courageous hails from potent first-out stable; follow the money.

Steve Matthews
By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the Yankees delivers a Tanaka outpitches Snell, Yanks top Rays to win series
Aaron Hicks #31 of the Yankees looks on Aaron Hicks set to be activated on Monday
Chad Green #57 of the Yankees celebrates with Green strikes out side in return to majors
Thairo Estrada #30 of the New York Yankees Lights go out at Trop, but no power outage for Yanks
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario rounds third base on Callaway sees progress from Rosario at the plate
Heavy rain at Citi Field postponed Sunday's game Mets-Marlins postponed due to inclement weather
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search