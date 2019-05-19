Best bet: HIT IT ONCE MORE (8)

Best value: HOBOE (4)

FIRST: Seeyouathebreakers was a speed-and-fade seventh in debut; forward move predicted for potent second-out stable. Days of Spring made mild late rally in same race as top selection; must consider. Kiawah Sunset is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; follow the money.

SECOND: Three Birds drops and packs potent kick on best efforts. First Forever was a fast-figured maiden winner in last; likely underlay. Saratoga Style exits determined score at this level in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: G. T. Sonia is speedy and gets favorable cutback to sprint. Bizness Beauty could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Forbidden Frolic should improve with race under belt.

FOURTH: Hoboe is training sharply and owns two wins on Belmont turf. Leaveematthegate also is working with a purpose and owns fast numbers on best; very playable. Financial System owns a win and a third in two starts on Big B sod; must consider.

FIFTH: Into the Breach is working strongly and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag. Zipman owns four seconds and three thirds from 10 outings; minor award again? Bronxville should pack enhanced kick with turnback to sprint; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Zap Daddy consistently logs field's fastest late-pace figures; winner on Belmont grass after similar layoff last fall. All Go goes quickly from the gate and could prove to be a very tough customer on an unchallenged lead. Herecomesyourman was a tough-trip third in last; worth long look.

SEVENTH: Beau Belle could find herself alone on the lead at distance that tends to be kind to speed. Decorating shows work slate that culminated with 5-furlong bullet; big-time threat. Dyna Passer was second (DQ'd to third) when favored in last at Gulfstream; must consider.

EIGHTH: Hit It Once More tallied new pace top in sprint last time and projects to get early jump with aggressive ride. Preservationist owns fast figures and has hit the board in all six starts but always attracts inordinate amount of cash; if chalk is your game. Timber Ghost is another that always fires strong efforts but tends to be overbet; must take the good with the bad.

NINTH: Catch a Cab was speed sharpened in first start since six-month layoff last time; improvement predicted. Cause I'm Alex fired 5-furlong bullet for first outing in 54 days; very playable. Mobridge is a seven-time winner on Belmont grass; very dangerous. Peculiar Sensation notched two of three lifetime wins on Belmont turf; don't ignore.