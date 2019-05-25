TODAY'S PAPER
Horseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Monday, May 27

By Steve Matthews
Best bet: ANALYZETHISANDTHAT (1)

Best value: NAZAY (6)

FIRST: Analyzethisandthat fired half-mile bullet for first start since November; nothing more to analyze. News Anchor also is training sharply and packs potent kick on best. Castle Casanova is from a dam that has thrown three grass winners; must consider.

SECOND: Kept True compiled tight work tab for first start in more than six months; ready to roll. More Mischief fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (rested and training sharply); be no surprise. Shesasuperfreak freaked in her debut last August at the Spa; history repeats?

THIRD: Not So Quiet Man should pack intensified kick with cutback to 6 furlongs. Veterans Beach is training with a purpose for first start since October; stalking threat. New York Hero moves to turf after game placing at 41-1 last time; don't ignore.

FOURTH: Espresso Shot is 1-for-1 at Belmont and owns field's fastest late-pace figures. Newly Minted has demolished both fields she has faced; likely underlay. Wadadli Princess made last-to-first rally to break maiden in most recent; developing and dangerous.

FIFTH: Jc's Shooting Star, a three-time winner on Belmont sod, is training with a purpose for first start since New Year's Day. Lovely La La was second when 80 cents on the dollar last time; short-priced failure again? Fifty Five has won four of last five for Chad Brown; if chalk is your game.

SIXTH: Nazay makes peak start of form cycle after improved third in last; more to come. Tarallucci tallied deceptively fast final fraction in debut this past April; very interesting. Memories Eternal bested top selection by more than three lengths when second on May 3; logical, short-priced player.

SEVENTH: Midnight Disguise, 1-for-1 at the Big B, returns to NY-bred ranks and could be sitting on wake-up effort. Kathryn the Wise is fleet-footed and could prove very tough to collar on a soft lead. Frostie Anne also is quick from gate and is a four-time winner at Belmont Park; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Therapist notched swift final fraction when a determined winner in last; 4-for-4 on Belmont turf. Offering Plan also loves Belmont grass and logged five tight works since last start; be no surprise. Mo Maverick is speedy and must be given a puncher's chance at a fat price.

NINTH: Bankit failed to deliver best in the slop last time but owns fast numbers on dry land; call in wide-open Mike Lee. Blindwillie McTell owns two wins and two seconds from four starts; obvious danger. Stone Breaker is fleet-footed and owns three wins and a second from four starts; right in the thick of this.

10TH: Giant Expectations gets class relief and favorable cutback to mile; 2-for-2 on Big Sandy. Control Group compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since December; dangerous. Pat On the Back was a fast-figured winner in last; more than good enough on "A" effort.

11TH: Jemography wheels back in a hurry and switches to sod after fast-figured second in last; call in contentious nightcap. Laughing Manners is quick from gate and could play out as the controlling speed in first grass start; very playable. Schwarbertown moves to turf for Linda Rice after game placing in debut; very dangerous. No More Miracles drops into maiden-claimer and is from a dam that has produced a grass winner; must be factored into the mix.

By Steve Matthews

