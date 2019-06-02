Best bet: ENTHUSIASTIC GAL (8)

Best value: KEEPME IN THEGAME (5)

FIRST: Crackspeed has speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner. Pillar Mountain packs potent late punch; dangerous. Kulin Rock also runs late and drops after being over his head in Grade I Man o' War last time.

SECOND: Shamrock Kid tallied solid final fraction when a decisive winner in last; more to come. Red Zinger also is a last-race winner and has never been off the board in six starts. Joe's Smokin Gun packs a smokin' late kick on his "A" game; don't overlook.

THIRD: Newspaperofrecord went down to defeat at an ungodly 20 cents on the dollar last time; can't bet on or against. Kelsey's Cross exits nearly eight-length win at Gulfstream last time; very interesting. Cambier Parc, a $1.25-million purchase as a yearling, has earned just $132K on the racetrack; nice investment.

FOURTH: Liza Jambalaya, from a dam that has thrown seven winners from eight foals to race, compiled tight work tab for debut for Rudy Rodriguez; ready. China Cat has finished second at short odds in last three starts; continues trend? Trial and Error makes first start for Chad Brown; enough said.

FIFTH: Keepme in Thegame was pace- and position-compromised when third in debut; forward move predicted. Blahnik owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Queen Medb was second to a repeat winner in same last race as top selection; likely underlay.

SIXTH: Hersh has been on the bench since last August but work tab culminated with 5-furlong bullet; sitting on go. Topper T owns swift pace numbers and could play out as the main speed with aggressive ride. Payne owns a win, two seconds and a third from four starts; another Chad Brown underlay.

SEVENTH: Twirling Owen was dueled into defeat last time; quickest of the quick with heads-up handling. Perfect Alibi left seven rivals in her wake when winning debut by nearly 10 lengths last time; big-time danger. Reiterate was a determined winner in debut at Gulfstream in April; right in the thick of this.

EIGHTH: Enthusiastic Gal notched swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging winner in last; 4-for-4 on Belmont sod. Fire Key, another Belmont grass lover, was a determined, front-end winner in last; dangerous. Broadway Run has never been off the board in seven starts; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Fortune Smiles compiled three tight works for first start in seven weeks; sitting on breakthrough effort. Qian B C has drilled twice since late-running third in last; worth long look. Daring Disguise held a half-length to the good on Qian B C when second on May 11; could easily take this. Wicked Grin regressed in last after front-end second in prior; rebound threat.