SportsHorseracing

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 7

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Print

Best bet: FUNNY MONEY HONEY (11)

Best value: DO SHARE (8)

FIRST: Sneakiness should display intensified speed with addition of blinkers; wire to wire. Ahead of Plan fits the classic Chad Brown pattern (training strongly for return from layoff); be no surprise. Just for One Day compiled eye-catching work slate for debut; could be the goods.

SECOND: Andretta is fleet-footed and rested; main speed with aggressive ride. J J Jen has trained with a purpose since non-stressful fourth in debut; improvement predicted. Memories Eternal bested a next-out winner by more than three lengths when a game second in last; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Shootin the Breeze notched solid late-pace figure when tough-trip third in last; rates close call. Wild Medagliad'oro exits fast-figured, front-end score in last; very dangerous. Jerome Avenue was a subpar sixth in last; competitive on "A" effort.

FOURTH: Binkster was done in by hot fractions last time; softer flow predicted. H Man bested top selection by four lengths when a clear-cut winner May 9; could easily take another. Sicilia Mike was compromised by wide trip when third in same last race as top pair; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Mybigitalianfriend consistently earns field's fastest late-pace figures. Chalon logged three wins, five seconds and a third from last nine starts; very dangerous. Dawn the Destroyer makes peak start of form cycle; must be considered.

SIXTH: Gidu is speedy and firing bullets for first start since December; was a winner on Belmont turf last spring. Zapperini is fresh, owns fast late-pace figures and hails from Jason Servis stable; big-time player. Annals of Time fits the signature pattern of Chad Brown; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Maven projects as the quickest of the quick with heads-up handling. Fore Left, a front-running winner in debut, ships in from SoCal for Doug O'Neill; dangerous. Dixie Mo lived up to heavy tote support when a four-length winner in debut at Indiana Grand; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Do Share should find already potent late kick intensified with slight cutback in distance. Strike Power has trained strongly since powerful win in last at Gulfstream; very interesting. Stan the Man delivers strong efforts with machinelike consistency; more than good enough on "A"  game.

NINTH: Holy Helena compiled tight work tab for first start since March; rail draw is the clincher on tight-turned, inner-turf course. Giant Zinger is quick from gate and makes peak outing of form cycle; worth long look. Lady Montdore should be tighter in second start since six-month absence; don't ignore.

10TH: Arklow made sustained late rally when a game second in Man o' War last time; more to come. Mootasadir owns speed, has the rail and gets Lasix for stateside debut; worth long look. Raa Atoll, another European shipper that gets the meds in first U.S. start, was a winner at two-mile trip in last start; dangerous.

11TH: Funny Money Honey tallied rapid final fraction when drawing off to more than six-length win in first grass start last time; pairs up. Brass Ring is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Ailish needed last and should be tighter in second start since eight-month layoff; very interesting. Queen Kahen moves to turf in first start for Linda Rice; must be factored into the mix.

