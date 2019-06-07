TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, June 9

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: THE HAPPY GIANT (2)

Best value: BOBBY MAN (10)

FIRST: She's a Lumberjane drops and returns to dirt; timid call in weak opener. Midnitesalright is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Dazzling Speed also is fleet-footed and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

SECOND: The Happy Giant returns to maiden ranks and cuts back to shorter route; amplified kick predicted. Overlord has trained sharply since logging solid late-pace figure when second in debut; very dangerous. Make Motime gets Lasix and moves to grass; wake-up potential.

THIRD: Miss Imperial was a tough-trip second in last; rates close call. Break Even has yet to taste defeat in four starts; big-time player. Moonlight Romance has worked swiftly since winning last at Keeneland; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Peggy Sue was compromised by wide trip when third in last; positional speed seals the deal. Crick bested top selection by nearly a length when second in last; dangerous. Too Many Tales has hit the board in four of five starts; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: The Sinner Is You makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; set for best in third start of form cycle. Lorri's Candy is riding a forward line on the numbers; price will be tempting. The Grand Canal should pack intensified kick with cutback to 7 furlongs; must be considered.

SIXTH: Somekindofmagician was a non-stressful fifth in first start since seven-month layoff; forward move predicted. Maniacal gets confident price hike after game placing in last; very playable. Jewel Can Disco is fresh and looms the speed of the speed with aggressive ride.

SEVENTH: Flat Rate logged three tight works since winning second straight last time; more to come. Booby Trap also is riding a two-race winning streak and makes first start since claimed by Danny Gargan; worth long look. Trance returns to dirt and owns fast back figures; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Everyonelovesjames is quick from the gate and could secure unchallenged lead with heads-up handling. Nutzforboltz owns stalker's style and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. Yowza Yowza Yowza compiled bullet-riddled work tab for first start since October; right in the thick of this.

NINTH: Kosciuszko was a game second in lone start on Belmont grass and fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first start in 50 days; primed and ready. Releasethethunder owns fast late-pace figures and switch to sod could play to strength. Honey Won't owns favorable stalker's style in field with ample speed; very interesting.

10TH: Bobby Man gets class relief and notched swift late-pace figure in only outing on Belmont turf; call in wide-open nightcap. No More Miracles was a hard-charging second at 37-1 last time; very playable. Millionaire Joe is speedy and gets favorable cutback in distance; dangerous. Valmont also is quick from gate and fired 3-furlong bullet last week; don't dismiss.

