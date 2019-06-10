Best bet: ALABAMA BOUND (8)

Best value: ZAP DADDY (4)

FIRST: Zorbed drops after much-improved third in last; set for best in weak opener. Soul Fight logged three sharp works since failing to beat a runner in debut on turf; wake-up potential with move to main track. Machine Learning, gelded since debut, switches to dirt for Chad Brown; forward move expected.

SECOND: Caralicious was a decisive maiden winner in last and fired crisp half-mile work in the interim. Infatuation displayed improved speed in last; very interesting. First Forever is riding a two-race winning streak; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: American Song, a two-move third in debut, holds experience edge in field of mostly newcomers. Kiss the Girl is training with a purpose for debut for Todd Pletcher; follow the money. Sweet Kisses makes first start for white-hot Jeremiah Englehart barn; could be the goods.

FOURTH: Zap Daddy gets class relief and owns fast late-pace figures on best efforts. Battle of Blenheim drops to lifetime low and owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. Autostrade tallied better-than-it-looks late-pace figure when seventh in turf debut at Pimlico last time; worth long look at long price.

FIFTH: Eddy Dirt was a winner in most recent dirt start; class drop and return to main track seal the deal. Tiz No Bluff consistently fires strong efforts but appears to prefer minor awards. Fed Fever owns fast back numbers but plunges sharply in first start since April; damaged goods?

SIXTH: Galadriel's Light makes first grass start for Linda Rice; call in maiden turf puzzler. My First Gal is 0-for-14 but owns field's fastest turf numbers; must consider. Dontcallmefrancis is from a dam that has thrown a grass winner; price will be tempting.

SEVENTH: Bronxville was a front-running maiden winner in last; main speed once again. Rucksack fires strong efforts with machinelike consistency; dangerous. Creative Style regressed in last after fast-figured win in prior; rebound threat.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

EIGHTH: Alabama Bound compiled tight work tab for first start since November; fast late-pace figures on "A" game. Sunshine Gal logged two swift drills since last start and now makes peak start of form cycle; very playable. Saratoga Treasure packs potent kick on best efforts. High Jingo owns a win, a second and a third from three starts on Belmont sod; must consider,

NINTH: Gallant Bid packs strong late wallop and switch to turf should play to strength. Elenzee is speedy and should be aided by cutback to sprint. No Regrets was a game second in last; must be factored into the mix. Givetheman a Cigar drew off to clear-cut maiden score in last; don't overlook.