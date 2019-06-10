Best bet: SAN SARIA (4)

Best value: FREDDYMO FACTOR (2)

FIRST: Remstin drops after being done in by wide trip in last; set for best in third start since 21-month layoff. Quest for Fire is training sharply for first start in seven weeks; dangerous. Bourbon Did It was a game second in last; logical, short-priced player.

SECOND: Freddymo Factor has worked with a purpose since failing to threaten in debut; improvement predicted. Tax Me Naught adds blinkers and gets top-notch, front-end rider; speedy threat. Lough Na Mona showed improved speed in last start; must consider.

THIRD: Professor Snape could play out as the speed of the speed with aggressive ride from the rail. Mo Soul also is fleet-footed and has won three in a row. T Loves a Fight drops, makes quick return and gets rider upgrade; very interesting.

FOURTH: San Saria was pace- and position-compromised in last; crisp half-mile drill last week seals the deal. Charreada logged swift number on Belmont turf last September; very dangerous. Passive Investing debuts for Chad Brown after firing half-mile bullet in final work; could be the goods.

FIFTH: Sheza Diva owns positional speed and is favorably posted outside. Harkness should pack enhanced late kick with return to dirt; big-time player. Malibu Mischief is quick from gate and is firing bullets for first start since February; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: A I Initiative was compromised by wide trip in last; rider upgrade is the clincher. Crypto Gold was DQ'd from top honors after making hard-charging rally when an apparent winner in last; dangerous. Skychief owns sprinter's speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

SEVENTH: Purrageous Dyna owns stalker's style that should be well served in contentious field. Dream Passage is fresh and tractable and owns fast numbers on "A" efforts. Go Rose could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues.

EIGHTH: Carrera Cat fired half-mile bullet last week after winning third straight on May 16; more to come. Regal Retort owns advantageous sit-and-pounce style; very dangerous. Aunt Babe is a late-running threat on best efforts.

NINTH: Youth Gone Wild was a fast-closing second at 62-1 last time; juicy price once again. Traci's Girl owns speed but lacks heart; must take the good with the bad. Gunboat Diplomacy sheds the blinkers and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; forward move predicted. It's a Lovely Day should pack intensified wallop with cutback to sprint; worth long look.