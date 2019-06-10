TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, June 14

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: MISS JEN (9)

Best value: TIBERIUS MERCURIUS (6)

FIRST: Joule drops after racing wide in last; forward move predicted. Tempers Way was second as the favorite in last; logical, short-priced threat. Big Expense owns speed and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead.

SECOND: Ghost Giant is firing bullets for first start since December; owns a win and a second in two starts on Belmont sod. Elektronic is 2-for-2 on Belmont turf; very dangerous. Mango M exits hard-charging score in last; must consider.

THIRD: Unbridled Mesa is riding a forward line on the numbers; set for best in third start of form cycle. Ari's Naughty Luca owns speed and drops in first start for Linda Rice; worth long look. Inclunation was second to a runaway winner in last; must be factored into the mix.

FOURTH: Mobridge is a seven-time winner on Belmont grass; two tight works this month is the clincher. Tiz a Chance owns speed and is favorably posted on tight-turned inner course; very playable. The Crocheron Kid owns competitive back numbers; don't ignore.

FIFTH: Yankee Empire outworked 38 rivals in final drill over the Belmont Park strip; best guess in juvenile crapshoot. Three Technique is firing bullets at Spa training base; could be the goods. Another Miracle is another that concluded work tab with bullet drill; follow the money.

SIXTH: Tiberius Mercurius regressed in last after improved placing in prior; rebounds at a price. The Last Zip has finished second in last three starts; continues trend? Doswell fits classic Chad Brown pattern (fresh, fast figures and training sharp); likely underlay. Ownitifyouwantit is from a dam that has produced four grass winners; surface switch is key. 

SEVENTH: Fleet Warrior gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; call based on price potential. Rally Cap was a top-figured winner in last; bounces on Friday? I Saw It All fired 5-furlong bullet since determined maiden score last out; very interesting.

EIGHTH: Layla Noor needed last and gets favorable cutback to shorter marathon; crisp half-mile drill on June 2 seals the deal. War Canoe consistently logs fast late-pace figures; very dangerous. Romantic Moment was an even fourth in first start since two-month absence; improvement expected.

NINTH: Miss Jen tallied solid final fraction when a non-stressful fourth in last; primed for breakthrough. Dynamite Kitten engaged swift splits when a sharp third in last; big-time player. Flush is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners and fired eye-catching 5-furlong drill last week; very playable. Ascender notched only win on Belmont turf; price will be tempting.

