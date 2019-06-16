Best bet: YES AND YES (9)

Best value: BAD SUENO (4)

FIRST: Evan's Nice Now cuts back to distance of lone win; main speed. Bid You Adieu is training with a purpose for first start since last summer; dangerous. Big Bennys Tribute also comes off layoff and was a winner in debut; right in the thick of this.

SECOND: Freddymo Factor compiled eye-catching work slate for first start since last fall; primed for best. Linda's Ballet adds blinkers after finishing third in last two starts; logical. Filly Dilly is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; don't ignore.

THIRD: Kantarmaci entry: Midnitesalright was a four-length winner in last and mate Tayler's the Boss adds blinkers and drops; potent pairing. Tiz R Bella won by more than nine lengths last time and has had a month of recovery time; dangerous. Moment of Triumph could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

FOURTH: Bad Sueno drops, dons the shades and moves to dirt; breakthrough predicted. Tio Blas was an improved third at 35-1 last time; very tempting. Ari's Naughty Luca wheels back in a hurry after failing at 80 cents on the dollar last week; burns cash again?

FIFTH: El Fenomeno is quick from the gate and projects as the speed of the speed in turf debut. Amistad packs potent late punch and could be in the garden spot if top selection hits the wall. Thenorthremembers is another that would be aided by pace meltdown; very playable.

SIXTH: Potomac holds career-best form and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Ray'swarrior is speedy and 1-for-1 at Belmont; very dangerous. Bon Raison fired 5-furlong bullet on June 9; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Pallas Athene has drilled three times since non-threatening ninth in debut; forward move predicted. Amarone is quick from gate and favorably posted on the rail; big-time, front-end threat. Decorating was a game second this course and distance last time; be no surprise.

EIGHTH: Holiday Bonus returns to dirt after being speed sharpened on turf in last two starts; call based on price. Twisted Tom was compromised by poor start last out; serious stretch threat on "A" effort. American Tattoo compiled tight work tab for first start in seven weeks for Todd Pletcher; don't ignore.

NINTH: Yes and Yes could get the early jump in weak nightcap. All Clear makes third start of form cycle and could be in the garden spot if pace meltdown ensues. City Traveler owns speed and is training consistently for first start in 18 months; very interesting. Poppy Joe Rocks was an even fourth as the favorite last time; recoups losses Wednesday?