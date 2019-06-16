Best bet: HONORABLE ROSE (9)

Best value: THEATERINTHEROUND (7)

FIRST: Blame the Thief drops after speed and fade in last; 3-furlong bullet in the interim seals the deal. Playthatfunnymusic was a winner at this level in last; dangerous. Ten Twenty Nine could impact if pace meltdown ensues.

SECOND: Wildcat Belle is fleet-footed and gets class relief; wire to wire if not damaged goods. Exceed the Goal owns fast numbers and could be ideally positioned in the stalker's seat. Riot Worthy needed last and owns swift back figures; don't ignore.

THIRD: Spice Road is working with a purpose for first start since April; rates close call. Meet Me in L.A. is riding a potent line on late-pace and final figures; very dangerous. Sagaponack debuts for Chad Brown after concluding training tab with half-mile bullet; could be the goods.

FOURTH: My Last Million needed last and could get unchallenged lead in compact field that's light on speed. Behind the Couch returns to proper allowance condition after running third in stakes field last time; big-time player. Maiden Beauty is fresh and logged only win at Belmont Park last summer; very interesting.

FIFTH: Kit Kat Kattie fired half-mile bullet for first start in seven weeks; experience edge in field of mostly newcomers. Morality Clause, another that has raced, was a close-up third in debut; dangerous. Miss Marissa is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; must be factored into the mix.

SIXTH: Ratajkowski gets Lasix after sharp third as the favorite in debut; half-mile bullet on June 8 seals the deal. Tossup was fourth in first start since November last time; forward move predicted. Queenofeverything is training swiftly for first start in more than a year; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Theaterintheround needed last, drops and fired crisp half-mile work on June 12; call based on price potential. Theodosia, another returning from layoff last time, was a better-than-it-looks fifth on May 26; worth long look. Red Curls went to the bench after winning two in a row at Tampa this spring; don't dismiss.

EIGHTH: San Juan Diego owns sprinter's speed and could play out as the controlling front-runner with aggressive ride. Storm Prophet gets confident price hike after late-running third at Monmouth; very interesting. Real Dan was a dud as the favorite last time after starting career with two straight wins; dangerous on "A" effort.

NINTH: Honorable Rose was a non-stressful fourth in first start since six-month absence last time; screws are tighter on Thursday. Kerry's Ring was a game, front-end second in last; logical, short-priced player. Dearly Declared also is speedy and training sharply for first start since February; dangerous. Keepmyeyesontheboys logged fast late-pace figure in the slop at Parx last out; worth long look at long price.