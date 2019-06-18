Best bet: COLONEL TOM (6)

Best value: KNOW POINT GIVEN (1)

FIRST: Know Point Given logged improved late-pace and final figures when a game second in last; call based on price potential. Incredible Miss has worked two times since third in last at Gulfstream; dangerous. Plimsoll Anny wheels back in a hurry and drops after non-threatening seventh in debut; forward move expected.

SECOND: Cucina fired half-mile bullet since strong second in debut; transfers form to grass. Kuduro was a clear-cut second on turf at Gulfstream; could easily take this. Percentage is from a dam that has produced two turf winners from two starters; worth long look.

THIRD: Bronx Bomber is quick from gate and projects as the main speed in first grass start. Constant Knight runs late and could be the prime beneficiary if pace meltdown ensues. Canarsie Kid is a three-time winner on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

FOURTH: Starship Zeus gets confident price hike after strong placing in last; more to come. Eagle Pass bested top selection by nearly two lengths when upping record to 2-for-2 at Belmont; could easily take another. Papa Shot fires big efforts with machinelike consistency; must consider.

FIFTH: Architect gets class relief after subpar effort in last; rebounds. Mamma Dee also drops after failing to impact in last; can take this on "A" game. Kickin Kimberly exits front-end maiden score in last; developing and dangerous.

SIXTH: Colonel Tom fired eye-catching 5-furlong bullet for first start since September; speed of the speed with aggressive ride. Lonhtwist logged determined maiden score if first start on Belmont turf; very playable. Discretionary Marq tallied all four wins on Belmont grass; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Now Is took backward step on dirt last time after solid third in debut on turf; surface switch is a key. Invader is from a dam that has thrown two stakes winners on grass; it's in the genes. Kokokomo adds blinkers and should improve with race under belt.

EIGHTH: Brooke Marie tallied swift late-pace figure when a hard-charging second in last; more to come in second start since six-month layoff. Catch a Thrill is training with a purpose for first start since April; big-time player on "A" game. Miss Mystique owns speed and should be favorably positioned near the front in big field; price will be tempting.

NINTH: Make Munny Moves compiled tight training tab for first start in nearly 10 months; price drop seals the deal. Odie has worked sharply since game placing 57 days ago; logical, short-priced threat. Pickle Rick returns to dirt and makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; worth long look. Our Honor gets favorable cutback to sprint and makes third start of form cycle; must be factored into the mix.