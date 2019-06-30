Best bet: BIRD'S EYE VIEW (4)

Best value: OPT (7)

FIRST: Zap Daddy gets confident price hike after hard-charging second in last; set for best in third start of form cycle. Pagliacci has worked three times since fourth in last; dangerous. Corot is fresh and training consistently; don't ignore.

SECOND: Bad Boy compiled four tight works for first start in 56 days and owns field's fastest late-pace figures on best efforts. Power Play was third in key-race debut last fall at Santa Anita; big-time player. Ownitifyouwantit is from a dam that has produced four turf winners; very interesting.

THIRD: Maimo owns sprinter's speed and projects as the controlling front-runner in compact field. Planet Trailblazer has won five of last six starts; logical, short-priced threat. Big Muddy drops and owns fast numbers on best efforts.

FOURTH: Bird's Eye View was pace- and position-compromised when a solid third in last; amplified kick predicted with slight cutback in distance. Memories of Peter is a three-time winner on Belmont grass; more than good enough on best. Leitone gets huge jump in price (12.5K to 62.5K) for new barn after geared-down, 13-length score in last; very dangerous.

FIFTH: Green Light Go concluded work tab with two bullet drills; best guess in field of newcomers. Night Code, another that's training swiftly, was bought for $500K as a yearling; could be the goods. Dr Post, a $400K purchase, is by a win-early sire; tote watching a must.

SIXTH: Bellamy Knows has drilled three times and gets Lasix since non-threatening fifth in debut; improvement predicted. Shannon's Girl makes first start since claimed by Brad Cox; very playable. Blahnik drops and cuts back to sprint; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Opt tallied rapid final fraction when a hard-charging winner in first start on grass; more to come. Lucky Bet moves to grass after front-running, 13-length win in last; razor-sharp and very dangerous. News Anchor was an even fourth in first start since 10-month absence; forward move expected.

EIGHTH: Pulsate gets additional furlong after making sustained rally to land second in last; call based on price potential. Clint Maroon gets favorable cutback in distance after failing to hold lead in the stretch last time; be no surprise. Current is fresh, training strongly and 1-for-1 on Belmont turf; must be factored into the mix.

NINTH: Here Comes Meg hails from potent second-out stable and could be primed for wake-up with class drop and surface switch; throw deep in weak nightcap. Tannuzzo fired half-mile bullet since pop and stop in debut; tighter on Thursday. Peggy Sue was a clear-cut second in last; logical, short-priced player. Vinda Machine could impact if pace meltdown ensues.