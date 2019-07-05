TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Sunday, July 7

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: THE J Y (7)

Best value: MEMORIES ETERNAL (5)

FIRST: Scrutinize owns field's fastest late-pace figures; call in weak opener. Impazible Odds regressed in last after breaking maiden in prior; rebound threat. River Knight's speed gives him a puncher's chance at a fat price.

SECOND: Mango M is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Morning Breez has finished second in last two starts; runner-up again? Much Trouble makes first start for Mike Maker after clear-cut win in last; must consider.

THIRD: True Gold is training sharply for first start since December; primed and ready. Quiet Out East owns two seconds and two thirds from six starts; another minor award? Deputy Flag is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead.

FOURTH: Zecha wheels back in a hurry after hard-charging win Wednesday; pairs up. Wildcat Belle is fleet-footed and makes third start of form cycle; very dangerous. Moondance Joy drops in price after game victory in last; mixed message.

FIFTH: Memories Eternal was a tough-trip fifth in last; added ground plays to strength. Star of the East is training with a purpose for first start since May; front-end threat. Freddymo Factor logged a string of 5-furlong works for first start since last fall; don't ignore.

SIXTH: Grandmas Favorite is firing bullets for first start in more than nine months for potent layoff barn. Azzedine should pack amplified kick with cutback to sprint; very interesting. Mystic Times was a front-running second in last; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: The J Y owns three wins on Belmont sod and is working strongly for first start in 317 days; ready to roll. Fast Getaway was a short-priced second in last two starts; fails to get job done again? Blame the Thief displayed improved speed in last and owns fast back numbers; must be factored into the mix.

EIGHTH: Sunny Ridge was a determined winner on Monmouth stakes last time; more to give in third start of form cycle. Backyard Heaven fits the classic pattern for Chad Brown (rested, working sharply and owns fast numbers); "A" game could easily take this. Candygram has trained sharply since winning two in a row this past spring; dangerous.

NINTH: My Happy Place notched swift final fraction when a clear-cut second in debut; more to come. My Bronx Tail is speedy and fired 5-furlong bullet on Fourth of July; very dangerous. Bossy Bride was a strong second in last at Laurel; nice fit with the locals. Restructure is working swiftly for first start since May; must be considered.

