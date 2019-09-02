TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, Sept. 6

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: I LOVE JAXSON (1)

Best value: RIOT WORTHY (3)

FIRST: I Love Jaxson makes first start since claimed by Linda Rice after fast-figured win in last; pairs up. Masterkey returns to dirt and owns competitive numbers on best efforts; dangerous. Southern King also moves back to main track and would be aided by pace meltdown.

SECOND: Strongerthanuknow was done in by sizzling splits in last start; softer flow predicted. Good Credence was a game second in last; be no surprise. My Sassy Sarah has worked three times since strong third in debut; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Riot Worthy gets confident price hike after determined win in last; more to come. Archumybaby drops and owns fast back numbers; very dangerous. Passporttovictory has trained consistently since winning last start on June 15 at Belmont; must be considered.

FOURTH: No Nay Maybe has worked sharply since clear-cut second in debut; timid call in race that's loaded with newcomers. Now Is regressed in last after solid second in prior; must respect. Imperial Moment outworked 59 rivals in half-mile drill Aug. 17; could be the goods.

FIFTH: High Jingo made deft move between horses to win last; takes another. Lovely La La has finished second in three of last four stats; runner-up again? Stonefactor is quick from gate and could prove very tough on an unchallenged lead. Sunshine Gal could impact if fractions get fast and furious.

SIXTH: Stand for the Flag tallied swift late-pace figure when third last out; added ground plays to strength. Trial and Error was second to a repeat winner after setting the fractions in last start; big-time, front-end threat. My Happy Place was less than a length behind top selection last time; must be factored into the mix.

SEVENTH: Saint Moon fired half-mile bullet since tenacious front-running score in last; keeps on giving. Queen of Bermuda delivered best effort on yielding turf; stay tuned to course conditions. Dancing Vega should improve in second stateside start.

EIGHTH: Wall Eye gets added ground after useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Mazal Eighteen was a front-end third in first grass start; very dangerous. Lady Kaza moves to the turf for Chad Brown; need more? Beyond Brown is from a dam that has thrown two turf winners; very interesting.

