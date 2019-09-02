Best bet: TIPLE (6)

Best value: RIDOLFO (11)

FIRST: Bustin Scones compiled tight work tab for first start since February; call based on price. Cash Offer is speedy and owns fast figures; be no surprise. Moon Heist regressed in last after front-end maiden score in prior; rebound potential.

SECOND: Cape Cod Diva drops and gets favorable cutback in distance; amplified kick predicted. Abby Normal runs late and should be aided by return to Belmont's more expansive turf course. Mz Seb Pat should be favorably positioned near the front in big field.

THIRD: Data Driven gets confident two-level price hike by new barn after 13-length win in last; more to come. Happy Farm owns speed and is a two-time winner at Belmont; dangerous. Seethisquick also is quick from gate and should offer juicy price; worth long look.

FOURTH: Crypto Gold consistently logs field's fastest late pace figures. Azzedine made menacing middle move to grab short-lived lead at quarter pole when 83-1 last time; fat price once again. La Hara debuts for Chad Brown; any questions?

FIFTH: Hemlock has trained with a purpose since failing to get job done when 80 cents on the dollar in debut; gets another chance. King of American gets the meds and longer trip could play to strength. Alpha Sixty Six compiled eye-catching work slate for first start; could be the goods.

SIXTH: Tiple tallied swift final fraction when winning second straight last out; more to give. Odramark has finished second at odds-on in last two; short-priced failure once again. A Dixie Twister owns four wins from five starts on Belmont sod; right in the thick of this.

SEVENTH: Mango M should pack amplified late wallop with cutback to 7 furlongs; sitting on breakthrough effort. Lonhtwist was a better-than-it-looks in last at Spa and logged only win on Belmont Park grass; very playable. Quarky, 1-for-1 on Belmont turf, is speedy and turnback in distance suits; don't ignore.

EIGHTH: Marconi is fleet-footed and could capitalize on soft lead in competitive field. Rocketry packs potent kick on "A" efforts. Highland Sky won by more than eight lengths in slop at Spa last out; very interesting.

NINTH: Desert Ride overcame slow splits when a determined winner last time at Woodbine; ready for prime time. Lady Prancealot exits hard-charging third in 13-horse Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks last month; very dangerous. Love So Deep gets Lasix for stateside debut; worth long look.

10TH: A Thread of Blue was a game, front-running winner in last; controlling speed once again. Digital Age makes peak start of form cycle for Chad Brown; big-time player. Tone Broke has won two in a row in Canada; 1-for-1 at 12-furlong trip.

11TH: Ridolfo was given seven-week freshener while awaiting return to Belmont Park; career-best predicted. Champagne Chills was was DQ'd from wire-to-wire score last out; winner versus maidens? Legion Storm owns three seconds from last four starts; minor spoils again? Awesome Adversary drops and returns to dirt; must be considered.