Best bet: FILIBUSTIN (7)

Best Value: DIANNESIMPAZIBLE (6)

FIRST: Freedom Prince logged improved late-pace figure in last; amplified kick with cutback to mile. Bebeau bested top selection by more than three lengths when third as the favorite in last; very dangerous. Ridolfo wheels back in a hurry after showing speed and fading on opening day of meet; price will be tempting.

SECOND: A Freud of Mama adds blinkers after useful sixth in debut; forward move predicted. Mazal Eighteen is speedy and gets favorable cutback in distance; worth long look. Stretchthestory was third in same last race as top selection; right in the thick of this.

THIRD: Bustin Scones makes quick return after late-running second on Day 1 of Belmont Park meet; added ground plays to strength. Makin' Out fired 5-furlong bullet work for first start in seven weeks; very playable. Not About the Nail owns fast back numbers; more than good enough on "A" effort.

FOURTH: Unicorn Sally tallied solid final fraction after slow start in debut; more to give. Strongerthanuknow is speedy and could prove very tough on a soft lead. My Sassy Sarah grabbed short-lived lead in the stretch when third to a next-out winner in first start; must be factored into the mix.

FIFTH: Madita notched swift late-pace figure when a sharp third in last; two solid works in the interim seal the deal. Altea owns fast numbers and makes peak start of form cycle. Goodbye Brockley owns two wins on Belmont sod; very interesting.

SIXTH: Diannesimpazible has trained with a purpose since non-threatening seventh in debut; improvement predicted. Candygramformongo chased a fast-figured 10-length winner in debut; very playable. Macho Boy regressed in last after running third in prior two outings; don't ignore.

SEVENTH: Filibustin is fleet-footed and firing bullets for first start since April; primed and ready. Jc's Shooting Star packs potent kick and could be the prime beneficiary if top selections wilts in the lane. Factorofwon gets class relief and owns fast back numbers; must consider.

EIGHTH: Honorable Hero is speedy and logged only win on Belmont grass; wire to wire. Scoreswhenhewants returns to turf after game placing on dirt at Delaware Park last time; dangerous. Dull Knife was compromised by outside post in last start; worth long look. Whiskey Is My Wine was a fast-figured maiden winner on Belmont sod earlier this summer; right in the thick of this.