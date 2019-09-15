TODAY'S PAPER
Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Thursday, Sept. 19

By Steve Matthews steve.matthews@newsday.com
Best bet: PALLAS ATHENE (4)

Best value: POSITIVE POWER (8)

FIRST: Another bad start with a worthless event (steeplechase) on a subpar race card. The picks, under duress. Winston C. Scorpiancer. Moscato.

SECOND: Fortune Smiles has drilled three times since showing improved speed in last. Kazmandude made forward move on the numbers last time; developing and dangerous. Later Cat makes first start with maiden-claiming tag; must consider.

THIRD: Crea's Bklyn Law gets class relief after wide trip in last; rates close call. Dooley tallied swift final fraction last out; dangerous in third start of form cycle. Mohican owns fast numbers on "A" efforts; must be considered.

FOURTH: Pallas Athene is training sharply for first start since more than two-month freshener; primed and ready. Whatdoesasharksay consistently logs the field's fastest late-pace figures; very playable. Stiva was a useful fifth in debut on Colonial grass; improvement anticipated.

FIFTH: Sea of Blue is from a dam that has thrown three turf winners; it's in the blood. Boston Beauties was done in by swift fractions when second in debut; could easily take this. Logic N Reason was a tough-trip fifth in first start; right in the thick of this.

SIXTH: I Love Jaxson is riding a two-race winning streak; more to come. Three to Thirteen owns speed and could prove very tough on a soft lead. Twisted Tom takes precipitous price plunge but packs potent punch on "A" effort; mixed message.

SEVENTH: Tiz Morning was overmatched in Grade I Sword Dancer last time but drops, is fleet-footed and starts from fence on tight-turned course. Bluegrass Parkway runs late and could find 11-furlong trip right in his wheelhouse; worth long look. Tide of the Sea failed to get the job done when 55 cents on the dollar last time; disappoints at short ticket once again?

EIGHTH: Positive Power switches to sod and is from a dam that has produced two turf winners; price play in weak nightcap. Devils Rendezvous displayed newfound early foot when moved to grass last out; developing and dangerous. Morality Clause regressed in last after pairing up placings in prior two; must be factored into the mix. Shyza tries turf after failing to deliver on heavy tote support in debut at Laurel; forward move expected.

Steve Matthews
